Investors in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), who capitalized on its collapse late last year, have benefited from its fantastic recovery, significantly outperforming the market.

I last updated CMCSA in October 2022, highlighting why the "panic frenzy" that sent weak holders into a capitulation was a golden opportunity. I assessed that Comcast's fundamentals remain solidly intact, even as the market broadly de-rated it. As such, I was confident that CMCSA was well-positioned to recover at the levels then.

As such, CMCSA has delivered more than 50% in total return since my October 2022 article. The recovery is spectacular for a stock not usually associated with growth. Seeking Alpha Quant's "C-" growth metric corroborates my assessment, suggesting investors pushed it far too low last year, resulting in the mean-reversion thesis panning out very well.

With CMCSA buyers regaining control of its long-term moving averages, it's opportune for me to analyze whether the current levels are still timely for Comcast investors who missed last year's lows to add further.

Wide moat Comcast delivered a robust second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release, demonstrating why the market is justified in forming CMCSA's 2022 lows and ongoing uptrend bias.

The company's well-diversified and profitable business model is built on its success in its integrated broadband (connectivity & platform) and content & entertainment segments. Both are highly profitable businesses. Notably, Comcast's connectivity business reported a segment-adjusted EBITDA margin of 41% in Q2. In addition, Comcast's content & experiences segment (which includes its TV, streaming, and theme parks business) registered an adjusted EBITDA of more than 20%, underpinned by media and theme parks.

Therefore, I assessed that the market remains confident in the company's wide moat business model, built on best-in-class profitability, and assigned an "A+" profitability grade by Seeking Alpha Quant. Furthermore, competitive headwinds attributed to the wireless telcos have subsided. Impeded by the high-interest rate headwinds and sustainable market leadership by the leading broadband players like Comcast, fixed wireless operators could find it increasingly challenging to pose a significant threat against Comcast.

Analysts' estimates suggest Comcast's operating leverage is expected to improve further, underpinning the extent of its remarkable recovery. Accordingly, Comcast is estimated to deliver an adjusted EPS CAGR of 8.1% from FY22-25. Its robust free cash flow or FCF margin is also expected to improve further, reaching 12.6% by FY25 from 10.4% last year.

Therefore, I believe investors who bought aggressively into its October 2022 lows were confident about Comcast's execution, as the company has not disappointed in the first half of 2023.

Notwithstanding my optimism, we must assess whether CMCSA's valuation and price action are still supportive to underpin a bullish thesis or move to the sidelines.

Accordingly, CMCSA last traded at an EBITDA multiple of 7.5x, below its 10Y average of 8.4x. However, it's in line with its peers' median of 7.5x (according to S&P Cap IQ data), suggesting the valuation dislocation is no longer apparent after its sharp recovery.

Therefore, I assessed that investors are pricing in a discount against its TV media business as it faces a secular decline. Despite that, Comcast's well-diversified profitability anchors suggest it is positioned to navigate these structural headwinds. Moreover, the potential sale of Hulu to Disney (DIS) could underpin a more robust capital return to investors, driving shareholder value further.

CMCSA price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

CMCSA remains in a well-defined medium-term uptrend, suggesting robust momentum. Seeking Alpha Quant's "A" momentum grade corroborates my assessment. However, it's also critical to understand that momentum swings could occur quickly, resulting in significant volatility unless the price action is still constructive.

I gleaned selling pressure at the $47.5 level, suggesting dip buyers likely took profit and cut exposure. Therefore, downside volatility could take CMCSA down further to the low $40s zone before more robust dip-buying support could be ascertained.

Notwithstanding my near-term caution, I'm confident there aren't any clear sell signals on CMCSA despite the recent profit-taking levels. Moreover, CMCSA has recovered its long-term support levels, suggesting further upside is anticipated.

Bolstered by a reasonable valuation, the market is likely still pricing in a discount against Comcast's structural headwinds. As such, I assessed that investors who missed buying its lows last year can still consider adding exposure, although the risk/reward profile is much less attractive.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

