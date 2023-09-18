Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tupperware Is Still In Serious Trouble And Shareholders May Face Trading Difficulties

Sep. 18, 2023 2:31 AM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)
Summary

  • Tupperware Brands has still not filed its 2022 10-K.
  • If it does not file its 10-K by September 30, the NYSE could either start delisting proceedings under 804 or grant an extension up to an additional 6 months.
  • There is a serious risk that Tupperware stock could move over to the "expert market" because of the SEC 15c2-11 rule.
  • The company restructured its debt in early August to avoid a potential Ch.11 bankruptcy.

Tupperware Warns Company Could Go Bankrupt

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) received a new lease on life in early August when they were able to negotiate a debt restructuring that kept them out of a potential Ch.11 filing - at least for now. Investors

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.51K Followers
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Comments

