Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Analyzing Active In Australia: Lessons From The SPIVA Australia Mid-Year 2023 Scorecard

Sep. 18, 2023 3:04 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.24K Followers

Summary

  • Since 2013, our SPIVA® Australia Scorecards have shown that the majority of actively managed Australian equity funds have typically underperformed the S&P/ASX 200.
  • According to the recently published SPIVA Australia Mid-Year 2023 Scorecard, 55% of Australian Equity General fund managers lagged the S&P/ASX 200 in the first half of 2023.
  • Style biases come in many forms and can help explain the likelihood of active outperformance across both equities and fixed income markets.

Financial advisor or business people meeting discussing financial figures.

courtneyk

By Anu Ganti

Since 2013, our SPIVA® Australia Scorecards have shown that the majority of actively managed Australian equity funds have typically underperformed the S&P/ASX 200. According to the recently published SPIVA Australia Mid-Year 2023

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.24K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.