TLT: Deflation Is Still Risk And Bonds Are Cheap

Summary

  • Long-term inflation expectations have risen alongside the recovery in risk appetite, despite falling headline CPI, which has helped drive up long-term bond yields.
  • The rise in bond yields combined with extreme equity valuations and a weakening real economy posing a risk of market panic and a sharp drop in inflation expectations.
  • Even if this is avoided, the TLT's yield of 4.5% is already historically high in real terms and likely to post strong real returns over the coming years.

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

bale002 profile picture
bale002
Today, 4:44 AM
Comments (1.39K)
In my view, the main problem is potential domestic output.

For some 30 years, the economy on US soil has significantly relied on near-slave labor in China for manufacturing output. That period of easy profits is coming to an end, as is the USD's monopoly as a trade settlement currency.

It seems that US-based big business owners and policymakers are attempting to diversify into other Asian countries and Mexico, by investing in certain sectors on US soil, and by importing near-slave labor from mainly Central America if they ever put them to serious work in domestic manufacturing, including basic low/medium-tech goods.

Let's hope that these measures are successful, but there is no guaranty that we will not experience persistent high levels of inflation, stagnant output, and/or significant permanent decreases in consumption. Now, some certain combinations of those factors could indeed prove to be beneficial for bond prices.

In any way, it very likely could be a bumpy road.

Good Luck!
