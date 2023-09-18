hobo_018

Introduction

Closed-end funds are a little different from companies or other equities when it comes to assessing their value. For Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC), I think that the slightly lower premium to NAV compared to historical values and the over 17% yield are very good reasons to be investing in it right now.

In the last earnings call the management continued to talk about how they are seeing value in the secondary market and I think that this will be a leading factor for the dividend growth over the long term and investors getting a market-beating ROI from ECC. I am bullish on the prospects of ECC and will be rating it a buy.

Company Structure

ECC is a Closed-End Fund that specializes in investments related to Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). CLOs are financial instruments used to securitize corporate loans, a process that involves breaking down a portfolio of loans into smaller segments for sale to investors. This approach differs from a single investor owning an entire loan, as it groups similar loans and divides them into various "tranches" based on seniority, catering to different risk preferences among investors.

Stock Return (Investor Presentation)

Entities like ECC operate within a sphere that runs parallel to traditional banks. They engage in bundling loans, which are then held by private or retail investors. This approach makes it possible for individuals to invest in these loan portfolios, offering them an opportunity to participate in the broader economy by owning a stake in these diversified holdings.

ECC Overview (Investor Presentation)

One of the most appealing factors about ECC right now stems from the high yield that the company provides investors. As we can see above here, the company has a fantastic track record of growing the distribution to shareholders. Right now the FWD yield from ECC is 17% and is paid on a monthly frequency. What makes ECC able to maintain such a high dividend yield comes from the cash flows of the business. ECC has been able to over the years build out a very strong leveraged loan portfolio, climbing 7% CAGR since 2017.

Earnings Transcript

Getting some comments from the management on their recent performance and where they see the market heading is always good. In the last earnings call that was held on August 15, the CEO of ECC Thomas Majewski had the following to say to investors.

“For the second quarter, our net investment income totaled $0.32 per share before the impact of some reclassification realized losses. We continuous -- we continue to actively manage our portfolio, and we deployed $29.7 million in net capital into new portfolio investments during the quarter. We received recurring cash flows on our portfolio during the second quarter of $53.7 million or $0.90 per common share, a $0.27 increase from the prior quarter and exceeding our aggregate common distribution and expenses by $0.21 per share”.

With the cash flows increasing the way they did in the last quarter, ECC has managed to very well secure their dividend distributions for some time more. I am not worried about ECC lacking the capability of paying it out as hopefully, the interest rates in the US will start to head lower and that should start to resume some activity in the markets.

“As of June 30, the weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity portfolio was 15.23%, which is a slight reduction from 15.83% at the end of March. However, new CLO equity we purchased during the second quarter had a weighted average effective yield of 20.8%, which should help bolster the portfolio's weighted average effective yield prospectively. Additionally, the weighted average effective yield -- expected yield of our CLO equity portfolio based on market value increased to 27.5% as of June 30”.

As noted, ECC has been able to increase the amount of yield they can generate from their portfolios and asset base. With the management still investing quite heavily into secondary CLO equity I think ECC is heading in the right direction here. The security market is likely going to continue being a priority for the company as they view CLO debt and accumulation facilities are poor investments.

Risk Associated

The credit downgrade in the United States was all over the news when it happened as concerns regarding the stability of the securities backed by the government came into question. This has sparked concerns among some that we may be entering a precarious period marked by imminent credit defaults and increased apprehension about elevated loan losses, reminiscent of the bank failures observed in March. If these apprehensions were to materialize, resulting in a sudden surge in loan defaults, it could cast a shadow on the prospects of ECC and, by extension, the broader landscape of Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs).

Ratings (Reuters)

In ECC's most recent Q2 Investor Presentation, it's revealed that their portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, with an average B-rated classification. It's worth noting that bonds rated below BBB are typically categorized as "Junk Bonds." This positioning of their portfolio reflects ECC's strategy and risk tolerance in the credit market.

Equity Overview (Investor Presentation)

If you are an investor who prefers to invest in a company that has higher-rated bonds then perhaps ECC is not the right choice for now. The company does offer some risk in the shape of these lower-tier bonds, but I think it's outweighed by the sheer dividend yield the company offers right now. Allocating a smaller portion of a portfolio to the company still seems like a beneficial choice in my opinion.

Investor Takeaway

ECC is a very high-yielding fund right now that has the potential in my opinion to be a very beneficial holding over the longer term. The NAV for ECC has historically been lower than the share price, meaning that ECC has been trading at a premium most of the time. I favor this valuation method more than any other as closed-end funds are difficult to assess properly.

Nav Price (CEF Connect)

The current price is at a 14.8% premium, slightly below the 15.9% that has historically been the premium for ECC. I think this is incentive enough to be buying into it right now, and together with the dividend yield investors are getting a very good deal right now. Rating ECC a buy as a result.