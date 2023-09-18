matdesign24

The company, Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT), develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. These investigations include cases of human trafficking, which was the plot of the movie, The Sound of Freedom. Cellebrite's solutions also help with cases of homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, civil litigation, intellectual property theft, and corporate security.

Cellebrite's solutions involve digital intelligence in the form of software as a service [SaaS] to help agencies make the world a safer place. The company's technology helps agencies solve and prevent crimes through the organization and analysis of data. Many modern crimes have a digital aspect to them and Cellebrite's solutions analyze mountains of data to solve and prevent crimes.

Cellebrite looks attractive as a potential investment since the stock is valued attractively. The company's strong expected growth could drive the stock for above-average gains over the long term. The recent sell-off in the stock could be a good buying opportunity.

Building on Q2 2023's Positive Results

Cellebrite achieved strong results for Q2 2023 which the company can build on for the remainder of the fiscal year and beyond. Total revenue increased by 43% to $74.7 million. This was driven by a 35% increase in software subscription revenue. Annual recurring revenue [ARR] increased 28% to $274 million. The company achieved its 18th straight quarter of dollar-based net revenue retention of over 120%. Net revenue retention for Q2 was 125%.

The company closed 25 large deals in Q2 where each one is valued at over $0.5 million in adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million. Operating income increased to $5.6 million in Q2 2023 over $0.2 million in Q1 and a negative 10.4 million from Q2 2022. Gross margin increased to 86.5% over 85.5% from Q2 2022.

The second half of the year tends to be seasonally stronger for Cellebrite, so the remainder of the fiscal year looks positive for the company. The company continued to expand its Pathfinder service in Q2, Cellebrite's AI-powered investigative solution. The company plans to further expand the Pathfinder solution this year to help drive strong growth.

Cellebrite announced plans to deploy UFED Ultra in Q2. UFED Ultra is the company's next-generation collect and review solution that enables digital forensic units to access and extract digital evidence from a broad range of mobile phones. UFED can be another long-term growth driver for Cellebrite since mobile phones are prominently used throughout the world today.

Cellebrite is also in the process of planning the expansion of its technical infrastructure to support the delivery of more high-value cloud-based solutions. This should help further the company's growth over the long term.

The long-term outlook is positive for Cellebrite in terms of the market. The Data Security as a Service market is expected to grow at about 12% per year to 2027 to reach $55.3 billion. That should help provide a nice tailwind for Cellebrite's business as the need for digital security solutions continues to grow.

Attractive Valuation

I have always been a fan of using the PEG ratio for high-growth companies since it factors in a company's estimated 3- to 5-year earnings growth. Cellebrite is trading with an attractive PEG of just 0.86. This is lower than the sector median PEG of 1.75 and the Software Infrastructure industry's PEG of 2.57. I typically like to see the PEG below two for the high-growth stocks that I cover. When I find one trading with a PEG below one, that is even better. My research found that growth stocks with PEG ratios below two tend to have strong price appreciation (assuming that the companies don't report any unexpected negative news).

Cellebrite's PEG is based on the company's 3- to 5-year expected annual earnings growth of 45%. That growth rate might be skewed a bit due to the 91% expected EPS growth for 2023 vs. last year. The earnings growth will be driven by strong double-digit revenue growth of 16% to 17% in 2023 and improvements in profitability. Cellebrite is expected to grow revenue by about 16% and EPS by 22% in 2024. So, growth should remain robust going forward if Cellebrite meets or exceeds these expectations.

Technical Perspective

Cellebrite Daily Stock Chart w/ MACD and RSI indicators (tradingview.com)

The stock recently pulled back from the 52-week high of $8.29. The stock pulled back to the low $7s where there is some near-term support. I surmise that this recent sell-off was on profit-taking after a significant run-up in price.

The MACD is still in a downtrend. However, the light red bar in the histogram indicates that the downward pressure might be decreasing. The purple RSI line dropped to 40, which is not oversold, but it is near where the stock was back in May before the price increased significantly during the summer months. We'll have to watch to see how the price action momentum goes in the days ahead.

Cellebrite 4-Hour Stock Chart (tradingview.com)

I zoomed in to the 4-hour chart above so that we can see a possible change in trend from negative to positive. The stock price (top section of the chart) bounced higher from the bottom Bollinger Band. The blue MACD line (middle of the chart) looks like it is about to make a bullish crossover above the red signal line. The purple RSI line (bottom of the chart) is bouncing higher from an oversold level and crossed above its moving average. So, this could indicate that the daily chart may soon have similar bullish developments.

Balance Sheet/Cash Flow

Overall, the balance sheet looks healthy. Cellebrite has $237 million in total cash and short-term investments with only $13.6 million in total debt for zero net debt. The company has 1.6x more current assets than current liabilities and 1.04x more total assets than total liabilities for a total equity of $17.6 million.

Cellebrite had over $64 million in positive operating cash flow over the trailing 12 months. This was significantly higher than the $20.6 million from 2022 and $36 million from 2021. With continued strong revenue and earnings growth for the current fiscal year and for 2024, operating cash flow can also increase going forward.

Cellebrite DI's Long-Term Outlook

Cellebrite DI has solutions that are increasingly needed in the modern world where many crimes have a digital aspect. The company has been effective in growing revenue at a strong pace as it expands its solutions. Strong double-digit revenue and earnings growth are expected to continue this year and beyond, which is likely to drive the stock to outperform its attractive valuation level.

The largest risk for the business is how well the company can execute with its solutions. If the software is perceived negatively by customers due to glitches or buggy behavior, Cellebrite could lose market share. Of course, increased competition in this space could also lead to a loss of market share for Cellebrite even if the company executes effectively.

If Cellebrite does execute well and maintains its strong net revenue retention, the company can achieve strong above-average growth for multiple years. Analysts have a one-year price target of $9.80 for the stock which is 33% higher than the current price. I see this stock as a buy-the-dip purchase opportunity for investors.