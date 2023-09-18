Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blue Owl Capital: Solid 9.8% Yield, But Risks Are Up (Downgrade)

Sep. 18, 2023 5:03 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC)OCSL
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.21K Followers

Summary

  • Blue Owl Capital Corporation has the potential to raise its dividend due to improved dividend coverage.
  • The company saw a decline in portfolio quality in the second quarter, leading to a downgrade to hold.
  • Despite the decline in credit quality, OBDC reported an increase in net asset value and is trading at a discount to NAV.

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background. Business concept growth success process, copy space.

oatawa

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) is a well-managed business development company for which I see considerable dividend upside, particularly with respect to its regular dividend rate.

Blue Owl Capital saw a huge improvement in its dividend coverage ratio in

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.21K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.