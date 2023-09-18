Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: Solid Dividend With Improving Financials

Sep. 18, 2023 5:22 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.47K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T's shares have struggled in recent years, but its 7.3% yield and improving financial position make it attractive for income investors.
  • The company has seen declining financial performance, with shrinking revenue, but expense improvements and revenue growth in the first half of 2023 show positive results.
  • AT&T is transforming its business by focusing on its more profitable mobile business and has shown improvements on its balance sheet despite its debt load.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T (NYSE:T), the telecom giant, has seen its shares struggle over the last couple of years. After a lengthy streak of maintaining or increasing its dividend, the company cut its dividend in early 2022. Since then, the stock has struggled to

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.47K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.