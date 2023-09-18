Brandon Bell

AT&T (NYSE:T), the telecom giant, has seen its shares struggle over the last couple of years. After a lengthy streak of maintaining or increasing its dividend, the company cut its dividend in early 2022. Since then, the stock has struggled to stay above $20 per share and recently fell below $15 before rallying back. Even after a recent rally, the stock is a good choice for income investors with its 7.3% yield and strengthening financial position.

AT&T’s stock got here after multiple years of declining financial performance. The company’s revenue shrank markedly year over year from 2020 through 2022, finishing last year with $23 billion in less revenue than two years prior. Fortunately, the company improved on the expense side of its operation and would have had $23 billion in income from operations had there not been an asset impairment charge.

The expense improvements have carried over to the first half of this year, but the company’s revenue has also increased. In the first half of 2023, revenues were $700 million ahead of where they were a year ago and expenses were more than $1 billion lower. The $2 billion improvement in operating income is only spoiled by a drop in other income, but the day-to-day operations of AT&T are producing better results.

A deeper dive on the revenue side shows a couple of things. AT&T is transforming its business by moving away from lower-margin wireline revenues and growing its more profitable mobile business. In fact, AT&T has grown its market share over the last few years and has taken customers from both Verizon and T-Mobile.

AT&T has also shown improvements on its balance sheet. The company has grown shareholder equity by 10% in the first six months of 2023, which has not been fairly reflected in the share price's 18% decline year to date. The company does have $7 billion more in debt, but its cash position is $6 billion higher and vendor payables have been reduced by $10 billion year to date.

AT&T’s cash flow position was also heading downhill going into its dividend cut. Operating cash flow decreased year over year from 2020 to 2022 and free cash flow fell from $23 billion in 2020 to $16 billion in 2022. AT&T also agreed to vendor financing for some of its capital expenditures, which grew its cash obligation by $4.6 billion in 2021 and 2022. Obviously, there was not enough cash left to meet the $15 billion dividend obligation, therefore the distribution cut was made.

In the first six months of 2023, AT&T has grown operating cash flow by more than $1 billion and free cash flow has increased from $6 billion to $8 billion. This year, vendor financing has increased to $3.7 billion, which leaves approximately $4.3 billion left for dividends, which is enough to cover the $4 billion dividend obligation year to date.

Despite the progress being made by AT&T, there is a near-term risk looming. With $15 billion in debt coming due over the next twelve months, the company is going to have to decide how much of its $9 billion cash load to commit and how much debt gets refinanced. Higher interest rates against the newly issued debt have the capability of eroding earnings and operating cash flow. This could bring the dividend’s sustainability back into question. Investors will have to carefully watch AT&T’s earnings over the next four quarters.

AT&T’s debt load is certainly intimidating, but the company’s cash on hand combined with its operational improvements and revenue growth should be enough to support its dividend. The market has priced AT&T shares with pessimism regarding a turnaround. The lower price and higher dividend provide a great entry point for investors.