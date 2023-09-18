Sentiment Speaks: Will The Fed 'Cause' A Mini-Crash?
Summary
- This week confused most market participants who focus upon news.
- News is often a catalyst for a market move, but the substance of the news does not always suggest the direction of the move, as we saw this past week.
- As long as we remain below 4512SPX, we have a downside set up developing.
That was quite a week we just had in the market. In fact, if you are a news follower, you are probably confused as hell.
Let’s start with the Wednesday announcement of the higher-than-expected inflation numbers. Of course, most everyone assumed the market would drop on such news. Well, as Gomer Pyle used to say “surprise, surprise, surprise.”
Not only did the market rally, but between the higher inflation information published on Wednesday and Thursday, the market rallied 70 points in the S&P 500 (off the pre-market low in the futures). And, for those not counting, that is a 1.6% rally on stronger than expected inflation numbers.
When I read an article on just how bad some view this inflation data, it was no surprise when I saw the following comment:
“I am bewildered by the market’s reaction to the data from the past 2 days.”
I assume that was likely the feeling of most during those days.
Now, I want to show you what we expected as we came into last week. As you can see, we were looking for the market to rally last week to our target/resistance box. In fact, if you read my public analysis last week, I noted that as long as the market remained below 4515SPX, I was looking for that rally to set up a downside move.
As we now know, the high struck on Thursday was 4512, and then we saw a sizeable downside move on Friday. In fact, we gave back the entire rally off the Wednesday premarket low, and then some.
Yet, the interesting thing about Friday’s 1.2% decline was that it was not accompanied by any news. And, when I perused the headlines and what people were writing about the decline, it made me chuckle at how they struggled to explain it. Here is one example.
“The Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by over 300 points on Friday after United States President Joe Biden seemingly voiced his support for the United Auto Workers union and its requests in their labor contract talks with GM, Ford and Stellantis.”
Sounds like it could make sense, right? Well, it could make sense until you looked at both GM and Ford stocks at the time this was published, as they were both in the green. Kind of a head-scratcher, huh?
Then I read the following on CNBC:
“Investors are taking a pause based on the mixed economic data that’s coming out. There was initial investor enthusiasm around inflation data coming in not too far out of expectations. On one hand, the inflation data was hotter than expected, but investors shrugged that off earlier this week thinking that the Fed would not be inclined to raise rates again next week, based on the August inflation data,” said AXS Investments’ Greg Bassuk.
“But I think having digested the additional economic data that’s come out, as well as ongoing geopolitical pressures and other developments, we’re seeing today investors pulling back and taking a breather,” Bassuk added.
Talk about mental gymnastics. In fact, when we were discussing this in our subscriber chat room, one of my long-time subscribers, who also runs a family fund, wrote the following:
“It actually used to make me feel really stupid because it 'makes sense' after the fact so you feel like 'shoot I should have seen that, wow these guys really know what they are doing.' Then EWT came along and I realized they are all making it up and have no idea what is going on.”
The last 3 days in the market are an exceptional example of how foolish it is to attempt to trade the market based upon news. And, it also highlighted just how “they are all making it up and have no idea what is going on.” Not only did the market initially react in the exact opposite manner in which most expected based upon the news published on Wednesday and Thursday, it then dropped strongly without any news to blame on Friday.
So, I am yet again going to remind you of the wise and insightful words taken from Robert Prechter’s seminal book The Socionomic Theory of Finance (which is a book I strongly urge every single investor to read in order to better understand the market):
“Observers’ job, as they see it, is simply to identify which external events caused whatever price changes occur. When news seems to coincide sensibly with market movement, they presume a causal relationship. When news doesn’t fit, they attempt to devise a cause-and-effect structure to make it fit. When they cannot even devise a plausible way to twist the news into justifying market action, they chalk up the market moves to “psychology,” which means that, despite a plethora of news and numerous inventive ways to interpret it, their imaginations aren’t prodigious enough to concoct a credible causal story.
Most of the time it is easy for observers to believe in news causality. Financial markets fluctuate constantly, and news comes out constantly, and sometimes the two elements coincide well enough to reinforce commentators’ mental bias towards mechanical cause and effect. When news and the market fail to coincide, they shrug and disregard the inconsistency. Those operating under the mechanics paradigm in finance never seem to see or care that these glaring anomalies exist.”
There is no doubt that these last three days represent a “glaring anomaly.” And, if you intend to accept any of the mental-gymnastic-driven reasons for the action over these last three days, then you are simply fooling yourself. At some point, one must approach the market from an intellectually honest perspective. And, when you get to that point, then you begin to recognize that what you likely have followed for many years as to what drives the market is nothing more than folly.
Now, let me blow your mind a bit more. If you look closely at the chart I presented above, not only did my projected path for the market follow through to the upside as we expected when we came into the week, but we even saw the initial move down from the resistance box to the wave I general region highlighted on my chart as well. In other words, we were able to outline our expected path for the market without knowing or caring about any of the news that many view as being so important to market action. And, I provided this path last weekend.
Now, if you look at the chart, you will see the general expectation that I have for the coming week. Ideally, I am looking for a bounce in wave ii, and then for follow through to the downside over the coming weeks. But, since we now have the exact high in place for the potential wave 2, I am able to identify our downside targets in a more precise manner, and have updated that chart to our subscribers.
Alternatively, and to keep this rather general and simple (as it is not fair to my subscribers if I provide any greater detail publicly), I want to note that any break back out over 4512 before we break down below 4400SPX would open the door to rally towards the 4800SPX region sooner than I currently expect.
Moreover, should we see that downside follow through in the set up I am outlining, then it will likely be blamed upon a reaction to the Fed this coming week. But, please read that quote from Robert Prechter again, and hopefully you will not come back here and tell me that the Fed “caused” that drop. They will simply be a catalyst for a market move that is being set up.
Einstein was credited as saying that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, yet expecting a different result. If you continue to follow news or economic reports to determine the direction of the market, would that not make you insane? So, why not join us for a dose of sanity!?
This article was written by
Avi is an accountant and a lawyer by training. His education background includes his graduating college with dual accounting and economics majors, and he then passed all four parts of the CPA exam at once right after he graduated college. He then earned his Juris Doctorate in an advanced two and a half year program at the St. John’s School of Law in New York, where he graduated cumlaude, and in the top 5% of his class. He then went onto the NYU School of Law for his masters of law in taxation (LL.M.).Before retiring from his legal career, Avi was a partner and National Director at a major national firm. During his legal career, he spearheaded a number of acquisition transactions worth hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in value. So, clearly, Mr. Gilburt has a detailed understanding how businesses work and are valued.
Yet, when it came to learning how to accurately analyze the financial markets, Avi had to unlearn everything he learned in economics in order to maintain on the correct side of the market the great majority of the time. In fact, once he came to the realization that economics and geopolitics fail to assist in understanding how the market works, it allowed him to view financial markets from a more accurate perspective.For those interested in how Avi went from a successful lawyer and accountant to become the founder of Elliottwavetrader.net, his detailed story is linked here.
Since Avi began providing his analysis to the public, he has made some spectacular market calls which has earned him the reputation of being one of the best technical analysts in the world.
As an example of some of his most notable astounding market calls, in July of 2011, he called for the USD to begin a multi-year rally from the 74 region to an ideal target of 103.53. In January of 2017, the DXY struck 103.82 and began a pullback expected by Avi.As another example of one of his astounding calls, Avi called the top in the gold market during its parabolic phase in 2011, with an ideal target of $1,915. As we all know, gold hit a high of $1,921, and pulled back for over 4 years since that time. The night that gold hit its lows in December of 2015, Avi was telling his subscribers that he was on the phone with his broker buying a large order of physical gold, while he had been accumulating individual miner stocks that month, and had just opened the EWT Miners Portfolio to begin buying individual miners stocks due to his expectation of an impending low in the complex.
One of his most shocking calls in the stock market was his call in 2015 for the S&P500 to rally from the 1800SPX region to the 2600SPX region, whereas it would coincide with a “global melt-up” in many other assets. Moreover, he was banging on the table in November of 2016 that we were about to enter the most powerful phase of the rally to 2600SPX, and he strongly noted that it did not matter who won the 2016 election in the US, despite many believing that the market would “crash” if Trump would win the election. This was indeed a testament to the accuracy of the Fibonacci Pinball method that Avi developed.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
