While European stocks have performed well through an extended monetary tightening cycle YTD, the rally has stalled through the summer as European large-caps begin to price in a more challenging macro backdrop. Things are only likely to get worse from here, as a recession scenario now looks increasingly likely, as indicated by deteriorating manufacturing data in the Euro Area (particularly Germany), as well as the knock-on impacts from a China consumer slowdown (note the recent selloff in luxury goods names).

Yet, I am relatively constructive on the resilience of developed Europe blue chips, many of which have global income streams and will benefit from European rates finally reaching their peak for this cycle. Earnings haven't been too bad either, with a resilient consumer and normalized energy prices in H1 2023 driving net positive revisions to the 2023/2024 outlook in recent months. And while European valuations still aren't cheap in the low-teens (vs. high-single-digits % fwd earnings growth), the relative discount vs. developed market comparables like the U.S. has widened this year. Net, investors willing to shell out a bit more for quality will find a lot to like in the low-cost JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Fund Overview – An Ultra Low-Cost Vehicle for European Blue Chip Exposure

The US-listed JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF tracks the Morningstar Developed Europe Target Market Exposure Index, a basket of large-cap Developed Europe equities (spanning 85% of the equity float-adjusted market capitalization). BBEU currently manages $5.5bn of net assets and maintains a best-in-class <0.1% net expense ratio (in line with key comparable, the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)).

The fund's 453-stock portfolio is smaller than its counterpart, IEUR, though the portfolio compositions are broadly similar. From a sector perspective, five areas stand out - Financials (17.4%), Health Care (16.4%), Industrials (14.9%), Consumer Discretionary (12.9%), and Consumer Staples (11.0%). The geographical allocation is also broadly in line with IEUR, led by the United Kingdom (22.6%), France (16.4%), Switzerland (15.4%), and Germany (12.0%). While there is some cyclicality here, the portfolio skew toward blue-chip names in defensive areas like banking and big pharma keeps the portfolio beta in line with the S&P 500 (SPY).

The single-stock composition doesn't deviate too far from IEUR either, though the narrower portfolio means each holding gets a slightly larger weightage. Food & beverage company Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY), pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), and semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) are the three largest holdings, all below the 3% threshold. Multinationals Shell plc (SHEL) and Novartis AG (NVS) round up the top five, with the only notable difference vs IEUR being the lower contribution from French luxury giant LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY). The high-quality portfolio doesn't screen cheaply from a valuation standpoint at 1.9x book (~13x earnings), though the impressive ~19x return on equity justifies the premium, in my view.

Fund Performance – Steady Capital Growth with a Nice Income Supplement

BBEU has suffered a summer lull since initially outperforming in H1 2023, though on a year-to-date basis, the fund remains up a solid +11.1%. This means that since its inception in 2018, BBEU has now delivered +4.6% annualized in NAV terms (+4.7% in market price terms). Over the last three and five years, the fund's track record also stands at a strong +7.7% and +5.1%, respectively, helped by a big post-COVID rebound (+22.9% one-year return). While the five-year return is broadly in line with other developed Europe ETFs like IEUR, the fund's differentiating factor is its tracking error, which has been maintained at an industry-leading <10bps despite the volatility in recent years.

The BBEU distribution also stands out, with last year's $2.29/share payout moving the overall trailing yield up to 3.4% (vs 2.9% for IEUR). The fund's Q1/Q2 2023 distributions aren't pacing quite as well as last year, though, so expect some downside to the yield this year (current 30-day SEC yield at 3.1%). Over the mid to long-term, however, BBEU's highly cash-generative portfolio should continue to grow dividends alongside its earnings; hence, income investors willing to hold through any near-term macro challenges should still find a lot to like with this ETF.

Puts and Takes from the ECB's Final Rate Hike

The European Central Bank (ECB) may have hiked its policy rates yet again last week, but its post-meeting commentary was far more important. To recap, the Governing Council now sees rates at "levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, would make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to target." Accompanying the shift in tone were significantly reduced GDP and trend inflation projections (reaching target by H2 2025), reinforcing the view that this monetary policy cycle is finally at an end.

Owning a fund with meaningful banking exposure, like BBEU, might not seem ideal, given the peak rate backdrop. Still, in a 'higher for longer' rate environment (in line with the ECB's commitment to 'restrictive' rates), net interest margins should stay elevated. With the Bank of England (note that the U.K. is the largest geographic exposure for BBEU) also facing similarly sticky inflation pressures that will take time to resolve, the market might be too bearish on European banks at the current ~1x P/Book valuation (using the MSCI Europe Financials Index as a proxy). Elsewhere, the rest of the BBEU portfolio should benefit from easing rate pressures and, as long as we don't see a prolonged recession, continue to compound earnings and cash returns over the long run.

Europe is Worth a Look as Rates Finally Peak

With the latest ECB meeting all but confirming the rate hike cycle is at an end, the biggest overhang for European stock valuations has finally cleared. While fundamentally, the full impact of monetary tightening, which tends to work with long lags, has likely yet to bite into earnings, the de-rating in recent months implies a lot of the negatives have been priced in here. Perhaps most importantly, over the long run, there are few markets that offer comparable levels of quality and compounding potential to European large caps. So, even at the current premium to underlying earnings growth, low-cost funds like the BBEU vehicles remain one of the better ways to compound wealth through the cycles. The well-covered ~3% yield adds a nice bonus for investors to hold through any near-term turbulence.