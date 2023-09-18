Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FXI: Growth And Promise Do Not Always Translate To Returns

Sep. 18, 2023 6:16 AM ETiShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
590 Followers

Summary

  • Chinese stocks have been a growth story, but they have also been characterized by significant risks that investors sometimes ignore, leading to a cyclical pattern of enthusiasm and disappointment.
  • iShares China Large-Cap ETF aims to provide diversified exposure to China's largest and most established companies. However, its performance has been mixed, with negative ten-year returns and significant.
  • Risks in investing in Chinese stocks include regulatory and political risks, a lack of transparency in financial reporting, and a lack of shareholder rights.
  • The above risks have been joined by additional concerns, including China's substantial debt problem and the overhang related to China's Taiwan interests.
  • The risks associated with investing in Chinese stocks outweigh the potential benefits. While the sector may appear cheap presently, the persistent and growing risks make it a less attractive investment option. There are other areas of the market that offer better risk-adjusted returns.

Crying Chinese girl

yongyuan/E+ via Getty Images

China has been the biggest growth story for the last few decades and the growth was also accompanied by a lot of promise. However, not all growth translates to expected returns and returns from the Chinese stock market

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
590 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.