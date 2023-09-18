Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Retirement Passive Income: 3 Reasons To Avoid 10% Yielding JEPI

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Passive income is a great way to save for retirement.
  • JEPI is popular among retirees due to its high yield, monthly payouts, and diversification that includes considerable tech exposure.
  • However, we share three reasons why investors should avoid the fund.
Stop Sign Post Over a Blue Sky Background

ryasick

Building a passive income snowball is a great way to save for retirement because:

  1. It enables you to measure your financial readiness for retirement by how your passive income stream measures up against your estimated retirement living expenses

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (25)

r
rip1955
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (803)
From inception until today, JEPI's total return exceeds SPY? Did you calculate with dividends reinvested? I don't own it but don't understand what time period was cherry picked.
b
brocktune
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (615)
Love JEPI/Q in Roth IRA: those two are 5.5% of my Roth. I’ve considered opening a position in my taxable, but have read that as much as 46% of gains evaporate from taxes, so I’m passing.

The plan I have is to start a DGRW position instead in taxable. (already own it in Roth at 4.5%) Best 🙏
s
sjebens
Today, 9:32 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (90)
Seems like a .29% fee premium as your first argument for or against anything is really missing the point of the risk/reward proposition of entering/not entering the market when viewed in the context of inflation, interest rates, national debt/deficit, tax rates, and other world issues.
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 9:36 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.86K)
@sjebens thanks for sharing. If you can properly time the market on a consistent basis, you will become extremely rich.
L
Lurkie
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (226)
I do appreciate your deep dive on this over-promoted ETF, but I feel that it is safe to park in a tax-sheltered account. I own a small position of JEPI in a tax-sheltered account. My SCHD holding is much larger and in taxed and tax-free accounts.

For a quick view, my largest holding is VOO, then AVGO, then equal weights of SCHD and VIG. (I have other holdings. O is substantial.) JEPI is the smallest of my ETFs, but I will be adding more.

Good article.
u
usiah
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (13.62K)
Not enough to keep me out. Currently accumulating.

Retired income investor
Hungry for Knowledge profile picture
Hungry for Knowledge
Today, 9:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.66K)
About 6 months ago the Dividend Kings here on Seeking did a piece on JEPI and quoted something from JPMorgan (the manager of the fund) that basically said “there is only a 6% chance that financial conditions will be favorable to allow the fund will be able to continue to generate similar, recent returns.”
I took that to mean their covered call strategy to generate dividends.
Soooo….when the managers say that, I’ll believe them.
The drop in monthly income these last 6 months, as pointed out in this article, seem to back that up?
k
kbradl1
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (79)
Previous performance does not guarantee future performance. Yes SPY will outperform JEPI in an up-market, but in a sideways or flat market JEPI will outperform in total return. I have read numerous stories about a flattening of the stock market where returns will be muted for a number of years as valuations are stretched. I don't know if this will come to pass, but JEPI would outperform in this case.

Although the stock market yields 6 - 10% annually, we simply don't know what the future holds, but a guaranteed ~9% yield in nothing to sneeze at.
Own both SCHD and JEPI.
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 9:34 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.86K)
@kbradl1 thanks for sharing. Note that JEPI does not offer a guaranteed 9% yield.
L
Lawlor
Today, 9:16 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (28)
I own JEPI, JEPQ and XYLD. JEPQ seems to be doing better, but I'll continue to hold all 3. SCHD is a non-starter for me.
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 9:34 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.86K)
@Lawlor thanks for sharing. Why is SCHD a non-starter?
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 9:08 AM
Premium
Comments (2.23K)
Interesting article. Reasons 1 and 2 having no bearing on the desirability of JEPI; the expense ratio is only the toll extracted to achieve the desired result. If the result is attained, what difference does a higher expense ratio make? None. The unpredictability of the distribution; first, option premiums are an integral part of the “yield”; second, the distribution (yield) exceeds that of SCHD to which it’s compared, so what if it is unpredictable, again, that’s what it takes to achieve the desired goal. Now we get it reason 3, total return. I assume both figures used for total return assume distributions reinvested. Here I am surprised. I don’t see how SCHD can exceed JEPI with the compounded effect of its distributions. I also suppose there’s a difference depending upon the specific 10-year period. That said, these comparisons are interesting and relevant; I’m not sure that a comparison with SCHD is the best choice only because, all said and done, I consider SCHD to occupy a more prominent and secure place in my portfolio than JEPI. I own a lot of both.
E
EV_Tom
Today, 9:06 AM
Premium
Comments (4.07K)
This seems more pro schd. I plotted JEPI, JEPQ and SCHD and looked at one year performance.
1 Year returns
SCHD -.28%,
JEPI 1.1%
JEPQ 1.3%
1 Year dividend
SCHD 3.1% to 3.8% Monthly dividend
JEPI 9.69% to 12% Monthly dividend
JEPQ 3.7% to 12% Monthly dividend

All three varied in monthly returns
SCHD Decreased in value and paid less than 4%
JEPx Increased in Value and paid on average 2 to 3 times the dividend of SCHD.

Why do i need to worry about upside appreciation in an income strategy? My goal for my incomes account is to have strong monthly income with maintained NAV and flat returns. I have Income, value, growth, and speculative portfolios.
I dont see a place for SCHD in my income strategy but am favorable on the JEPQ. While i hope and plan to be alive in 25 Years my primary focus for JEPx is income
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 9:33 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.86K)
@EV_Tom you do need to concern yourself with preservation of principal and cash flow. JEPI is on thin ice for both as we pointed out in the article.
b
bill281703
Today, 9:05 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8)
I own both schd and jepi. Diversification !!
R
Retiree_Wannabe
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (36)
Thanks for writing the article. I have given some thought to your three reasons to avoid JEPI, and I have to disagree with them for the following reasons:

#1 - JEPI is not a passive Index Fund, so why compare its expense ratio with passive index funds? The managers actively use their proprietary methods to generate income, that on average, appears to be greater than many passive income ETF's.

#2 - As mentioned in #1 above, on average, the total dividend yield appears to be much higher than the average in many passive index income ETFs.

#3 - Of course in up markets, it under performs the S&P and QQQ, and even the whole Stock Market, and during down markets, cash, bonds, and CDs are much safer. I do not think that it would be wise to put all retirement dollars into this one fund, but when combined with an S&P 500 index Fund, as well as QQQ and VTI, along with a combination of CDs and some ready cash in savings, it provides a good mixture of income and growth, with the flexibility to wait on downward turns in the market, and still get substantial income.

Therefore, I believe that it tax sheltered accounts (ROTH & IRA), JEPI is a good addition. I know that it generated clicks, but to suggest that all retirees avoid this fund, seems either disingenuous or intended to merely generate clicks.
m
maneugeni
Today, 8:40 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12)
At 63, I am closing in on retirement. My goal is 65/66. I am creating a portfolio that will make retirement comfortable, pay an average dividend yield of 5%, and hopefully grow at 8% or higher per year. I own SCHD and JEPI, as well as several other ETFs, Mutual Funds, and Stocks. I also have a 30% bond position between tax-free munis, short-term treasuries agencies, and corporate. Munis are obviously in my tax-paying accounts and pay between 4.2% to 5.5% coupons or dividends. My JEPI positions are in SEP/IRA and Roth IRA accounts. I also own SCHD in my tax-free and sheltered accounts, but I have a higher SCHD ratio in my non-tax-advantaged accounts, with little or no JEPI. SCHD is my core dividend growth ETF investment, but I use JEPI and similar high-yield ETFs and closed-end funds in the mix with Dividend Stocks (including REITs and BDCs) to increase my overall yield. I also invest 25% in growth ETFs like MOAT, IWY, QQQM, COWZ, OMFL, etc., to boast future returns. To me, JEPI is an excellent tool for my dividend income mix in my tax-free or tax-advantaged accounts (along with selective REITS & BDCs) to provide higher overall yield. I believe in diversifying and not investing too much capital in individual stocks, regardless of hype, because you never know what could happen in the future to a particular company. So, my goal is to minimize risk, provide a 5% or better overall portfolio yield, and grow my portfolio in retirement. No investment is perfect, but JEPI is one of many suitable investments towards meeting my 5%+ dividend portfolio goal.
Coach Baker profile picture
Coach Baker
Today, 8:22 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (721)
@High Yield Investor I firmly agree with your thesis for new positions. Particularly on Reason 2 and Reason 3. I have a little under 1% of my portfolio in JEPI. What it has done is multiply my alpha over time. Brian Preston often uses the phrase "compound your army of dollar bills." JEPI is not a perfect solution to that goal, but in very small moderation it contributes and provides diversification. That said, there are much better options and investors should look to those. Thanks for another well written assessment.
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 9:30 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.86K)
@Coach Baker thanks for sharing and you are welcome
