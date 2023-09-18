Market Rallies Off Higher Inflation Numbers

CreativaImages

The market rose for the first half of the week in spite of the fact that PPI and CPI were higher than expected and crude oil hit $91 a barrel - all signs of a looming return of inflation. Unleaded gas is getting closer to the all-important and politically charged level of $4 a gallon. Industrial production and retail sales were both lower, indicating slower growth. It’s called stagflation and it’s not good. A rally off those numbers made no sense until you realized that the market was just driving to 4500 on the S&P, which was one of the biggest option positions.

Large option positions act as magnets during expirations, and in the post-expiration period, the market can disengage from those big round numbers. We have another opportunity for volatility to return next week. The expiration from Friday will probably help our indicator to go full red and the return of volatility. The market has been too quiet for too long. September and October are the time of the year we see volatility. Will 2023 be any different?

Since 1990, the week after the September triple options expiration, the market is down 79% of the time at an average of 1% (Nomura). For now, our signal refuses to go entirely red. Maybe the market will cool off enough and downside hedges will accumulate, which will cushion any news to come our way. We don’t think so. We will continue trusting but verifying our data. The market is due for a burst of volatility. We hope to take advantage.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.