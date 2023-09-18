Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

My first bullish thesis about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock worked really well, with the stock rallying almost 40% since the article went live, compared to 10% for the broader market. My second thesis was neutral because I thought the harsh environment would outweigh the management's cost-efficiency initiatives. However, it turned out that I was too cautious, and FDX proved the company is able to improve profitability even when the top line decreases notably. I like the management's commitment to improving the company's profitability, and its comprehensive approach to increasing cost-efficiency gives optimism regarding the upcoming quarter's earnings, which are expected to be released on September 20. But I think the optimism is already priced in since my valuation analysis suggests only a nine percent upside potential. I reiterate my "Hold" rating for the FDX stock.

FedEx - Recent developments

FedEx reported its latest quarterly earnings on June 20, when the company missed consensus revenue estimates but outperformed from the bottom line perspective. Revenue declined 10% YoY amid the current harsh environment of softening demand for delivery services due to lower overall spending in physical volumes.

Despite decreasing revenue, the company's profitability metrics improved substantially on a YoY basis. The gross margin was above 30% for the first time since the May 2021 quarter, when there was a surge in the demand for deliveries since e-commerce was the only option to shop during lockdown restrictions. An increase in the gross margin allowed the operating margin to expand YoY to 11.5% from 4.5%, which is massive. As a result of these profitability metrics improvements, the company generated $1.6 billion in levered free cash flow [FCF], compared to -$567 million during the same quarter last year.

The upcoming quarter's earnings are scheduled to be released on September 20. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus at $21.83, which indicates a 6% YoY decline. The adjusted EPS is expected to expand notably despite weakness in revenue, from $3.44 to $3.76.

The substantial improvement in profitability metrics, despite a very challenging environment, is expected to go ahead thanks to the management's initiatives to improve the business's efficiency. I think the company did extremely well in improving cost control with more efficient fleet utilization and reduced frequency of flights, cutting corporate expenses and suspending Sunday operations. According to the latest earnings call, the company reduced total flight hours by 12% year-over-year and permanently retired 18 aircraft. It is also planned that another 29 aircraft will also be out of schedule flying in fiscal 2024. The company is also very attentive to its headcount, with aggressive lay-offs since 2022, when the demand started softening. There were multiple rounds of layoffs, including 10% of the top management. I would like to underline that FDX is still seeking efficiency from the headcount perspective, with new layoffs announced just a few days ago.

With all the management's strong commitment and actions to drive cost efficiency and widen profitability amid the current softening macro environment, I have a high conviction that FedEx will be able to achieve its long-term goal of $4 billion of permanent cost reductions in fiscal year 2025. This will significantly boost the FCF, meaning the company can sustain dividend growth, which is good for investors. I like the management's comprehensive approach to improving profitability and the ability to deliver notable improvements in just a few quarters, especially in the current environment of severe headwinds. That said, I look optimistically at the company's upcoming earnings release.

FDX stock valuation update

FDX stock rallied 43% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the broader U.S. market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock an average "C+" valuation grade, meaning the stock is approximately fairly valued. Comparisons of FDX's valuation ratios to the sector median and the company's historical averages look mixed, but overall, I agree that the stock is fairly priced from valuation multiples perspective.

I also want to update my valuation analysis with the dividend discount model [DDM] calculation. I use an 8% required rate of return and a 6% dividend growth rate. Consensus dividend estimates forecast FY 2025 payout at $5.52 per share.

Author's calculations

According to the DDM, the stock's fair price is $276. This indicates about 9% upside potential from the current price level, which does not look very attractive to me. The single-digit upside potential indicates that a lot of optimism about future cost-savings is already priced in.

Risks update

As a logistics company, FedEx significantly depends on the broader economy's health. While we are in a harsh environment of high inflation and tight monetary policy, consumers' buying power deteriorates. Less consumption means less demand for logistics services, likely weighing on FDX's financial performance in the near term. It is also crucial to highlight that high crude oil prices will continue to pressure inflation upward. And oil prices are likely to stay high, even in the current environment of the broader economy slowing down. The main reason is the substantial underinvestment in the oil and gas industry since 2014 due to low commodity prices. OPEC members also prefer to keep oil prices higher, and many of them are cutting production levels to address the decreasing demand. That said, it is unlikely that pivots in the monetary policies of the developed countries will occur in the next couple of quarters. Therefore, high-interest rates in North America and Western Europe over multiple quarters will adversely affect consumer spending. This will ultimately mean lower delivery volumes for companies like FedEx. But these headwinds will be temporary and not secular.

FedEx's upcoming quarter's earnings release is getting closer, and it is a fifty-fifty game to buy the stock near the financials announcement date. The market might overreact even to minor earnings misses or slight downgrades in guidance. In case of disappointing earnings, the stock's price might quickly plunge by more than 10% intraday. Dollar averaging seems to be the best option to mitigate this risk.

Bottom line

To conclude, FDX stock is a "Hold". I like the management's cost-efficiency initiatives because the financial performance has been solid in recent quarters, meaning the execution of the transformation has been stellar. At the same time, my valuation analysis suggests a modest upside potential, meaning that optimism regarding the management's ability to expand profitability metrics further is already priced in. It is also very risky to buy the stock pre-earnings since it can be a fifty-fifty game, and the market might overreact substantially even to a slight earnings miss.