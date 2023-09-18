Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intuit: Downgrading To Hold - Outperformance To Moderate

Sep. 18, 2023 8:00 AM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)
Tech Stock Pros
Summary

  • We think Intuit stock has priced in the stronger-than-expected growth in its small business and self-employed segment, and we now see growth slowing in the near term due to macro uncertainty.
  • Management guides for a mixed FY24, expecting FY24 revenue to grow between 11% and 12%, slower than 13% in FY23.
  • We don’t expect the recovery of ProTax and Credit Karma to offset the slower revenue growth from the small business and self-employed segment.
  • The stock is up 34% since our buy rating mid-November, outperforming the S&P by 22% and up 33% over the past 6M. We think INTU's outperformance will moderate in 2H23.
Aerial View on Autumn Trees

borchee/E+ via Getty Images

We're downgrading Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to a hold. We now believe the stock has priced in the stronger growth from the small business and self-employed segment; the stock is up 34% over the past six months, outperforming the S&P 500

Tech Stock Pros
