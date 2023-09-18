borchee/E+ via Getty Images

We're downgrading Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to a hold. We now believe the stock has priced in the stronger growth from the small business and self-employed segment; the stock is up 34% over the past six months, outperforming the S&P 500 by 19%. Our downgrade is based on our belief that growth will now slow in Intuit's core segment due to macro uncertainty and the cost-conscious environment. Management guidance for FY24 reflects expectations of slower growth; revenue for FY24 is estimated to be $15.89-$16.10B, an 11-12% Y/Y growth versus a 13% growth achieved in FY23. While we like Intuit's portfolio of tax-focused software and see solid growth, we think the expectation of recovery has been priced in and see the stock's outperformance plateauing in 2H23.

The stock is up 34% since our buy-rating in mid-November, outperforming the S&P 500 by around 22%; the stock traded higher over the past six months largely due to management raising guidance for FY23 in the third quarter and again after the announcement of Intuit Assist, a generative A.I.-powered assistant to be integrated into TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and MailChimp. We think Intuit Assist will help increase customer retention, but we don't see the A.I. integration boosting revenue in the near-term without a clear monetization strategy.

The following graph outlines our rating history on Intuit.

Stronger-than-expected Small business and self-employed growth priced in

Intuit continues to derive the bulk of its revenue from its small business and self-employed segment, accounting for roughly 56% of total revenues in FY23. Management now expects the segment to grow 16-17% Y/Y in FY24 versus a 24% Y/Y growth rate in FY23. We think Intuit isn't immune to the macro slowdown and expect consumer and company spending budgets to be tightened, negatively impacting revenue growth.

The following highlights Intuit's FY23 financial metrics.

4Q23 earning results

Now, it must be noted that Intuit has done well to diversify its business after the COVID-19-led boom in which the stock rallied +240% between March 2020 and November 2021. The following chart outlines Intuit's stock performance against the S&P 500 over the past five years.

The company acquired Credit Karma in December 2020 and MailChimp in November 2021; both, however, have been under pressure in the post-pandemic environment, weighing on revenue growth, and that's why our downgrade is based on the slower growth in small business and self-employed segment primarily. Credit Karma, in particular, has been an area of concern; the segment represented 11% of total revenue in FY23 and was down 11% Y/Y in 4Q23 due to a combination of "macroeconomic headwinds in personal loans, auto insurance, home loans, and auto loans," in management's words. Management now guides for the slower decline in Credit Karma for FY24, expecting a -3% to 3% growth. Still, we think the recovery of ProTax and Credit Karma won't offset the slower growth in the small business and self-employed segment in the near-term.

Valuation

Intuit is overvalued at current levels, in our opinion. The stock is trading at 9.2x EV/C2024 Sales versus the peer group average of 5.8x. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 31.6x C2024 EPS $17.32 compared to the peer group average of 25.5x. We don't see favorable entry points, given the slower growth outlook for H1FY24. We recommend investors stay on the sidelines in the near-term.

The following chart outlines INTU's valuation against the peer group.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street is leaning towards a bullish sentiment on the stock. Of the 29 analysts covering the stock, 24 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. We think Wall Street likes Intuit's position in the financial software space and diversified revenue after the Credit Karma and MailChimp acquisitions. Still, we don't see the stock outperforming meaningfully in the near-term and think the valuation is too high for the company's near-term growth rate.

The stock is trading at $548 per share. The median sell-side price target is $570, while the mean is $566 with a potential 3-4%.

The following charts outline INTU's sell-side ratings and price targets.

What to do with the stock

We're downgrading Intuit to a hold. We think the expectation of recovery in small business and self-employment has been priced into the stock, and we think growth as a percentage will now slow in 2H23. We don't see the stock trading substantially higher in the near-term after hitting a 52-week-high in the $550 range. We think outperformance will now moderate due to macro uncertainty and recommend investors stay on the sidelines for the near term.