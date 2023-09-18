Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cool Company: Discounted But With Strong Fundamentals

Sep. 18, 2023 7:37 AM ETCool Company Ltd. (CLCO)
Horizon Yield profile picture
Horizon Yield
5 Followers

Summary

  • Liquified natural gas continues to grow despite the rise of renewable energy sources.
  • Cool Company operates LNG carriers and is well-positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for LNG.
  • CLCO has an appealing valuation with a low earnings multiple and strong earnings growth potential, making it a buy.

Trans Alaskan Pipeline

cweimer4

Liquified natural gas is still heavily used in the world and expected to continue to grow at a decent rate despite the use of renewable energy sources becoming more and more widely adopted. Cool Company (NYSE:CLCO) is

This article was written by

Horizon Yield profile picture
Horizon Yield
5 Followers
Building a solid dividend income portfolio is incredibly rewarding. I focus on finding high-yielding buy sustainable opportunities across several markets and sectors. I heavily favor companies with historical raises and significant ones that are also benefiting from major market trends, creating even more favorable investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.