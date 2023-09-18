Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Richardson Electronics: Softer Sales Guidance, Semiconductor Headwinds (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 18, 2023 7:42 AM ETRichardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
644 Followers

Summary

  • Richardson Electronics has potential for long-term growth in its Green Energy Solutions Business, but short-term risks include dependence on the semiconductor market.
  • The company has pursued organic growth strategies and improved its financials, with increased sales and net income.
  • However, challenges include the cyclical nature of the semiconductor market, supply chain disruptions, and the need for skilled engineering talent. Quarterly performance has shown a decline in revenue and net income.

Wind turbines in the sea

piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Small-cap Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) caught my attention earlier this year as a company with long-term growth potential due to its Green Energy Solutions Business, which could double revenue in the next five years to $500

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
644 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.