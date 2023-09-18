Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Giga Turkey?

Sean Gallup

Erdogan calls on Elon Musk to build Tesla ( TSLA ) factory in Turkey . (00:23) Retail wars: TikTok hopes to crash holiday sales party. (01:35) U.S. home purchases scrapped at highest rate in 10 months - Redfin. (02:45)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to build a new factory in Turkey during a meeting at Turkish House in New York.

According to Turkey's industry and technology minister who attended the meeting, Musk said many Turkish suppliers are currently working with Tesla (TSLA) and the country will be among the top candidates for a Tesla investment.

Erdogan and Musk also discussed Turkey's artificial intelligence strategy, and the potential cooperation between SpaceX and Turkey's space program. Musk said SpaceX plans to seek a license to offer Starlink in Turkey.

Erdogan is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly's annual meeting this week.

Musk is also expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California on Monday to discuss AI technology.

While we’re on the topic of Turkey, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) plans to invest $2B in Turkey.

This report from Reuters citing comments made by Alibaba’s President Michael Evans in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Bloomberg News reported that Evans did not provide detailed information about the investment calendar, but did share details about new investments such as a data and logistics centre and an export operation centre in Turkey.

TikTok is reportedly making a strong effort to boost its new TikTok Shop online marketplace through heavy discounting during the holiday shopping season.

Bloomberg reported that the discounts could begin on October 27, which would give the company a jump on the holiday period.

The social video site reportedly could offer discounts as high as 50% in a concerted effort to gain traction with U.S. holiday shoppers.

A TikTok spokesperson only confirmed the plans to offer Black Friday deals starting on November 23 and deals for Cyber Monday running from November 28th to November 30th.

The TikTok Shop recently rolled out in the U.S. and the company launched an affiliate program for creators who sell products through their videos.

The push for extra holiday sales is part of a company target to move $20B worth of products this year worldwide. Verb Technology Company (VERB) and iPower (IPW) are two stocks that have rallied over the last week following the announcements of TikTok referral programs.

Over the last few holiday seasons, retail giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have increased their combined share of online holiday sales.

U.S. home purchases are getting scrapped at the highest rate in nearly a year as the highest mortgage rates in more than two decades are giving homebuyers “cold feet.”

According to Redfin (RDFN), almost 60K home-purchase agreements across the U.S. were canceled in August. That’s equivalent to 15.7% of homes that went under contract last month, vs. 14.3% a year before, marking the highest share of cancellations since October.

A weekly survey from Freddie Mac showed the average 30-year, fixed mortgage loan rose to 7.18% as of Sept. 14 from 7.12% a week earlier. Borrowing costs have stayed above 7% for the past five weeks.

One Redfin agent said, “I’ve never seen more homebuyers cancel deals in the last six months than I’ve seen at any point during my 24 years of working in real estate,” Redfin Agent Jaime Moore said in the report. “They’re getting cold feet.”

