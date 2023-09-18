SCHD: Combating Negative Yield Spread With Double-Digit Growth

Sezeryadigar

Before exploring Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) I was somewhat biased towards delivering a pessimistic message to readers considering the yields that can be captured in the fixed income markets.

Earlier this month, I wrote an article on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW), which is a U.S. dividend focused ETF with a market cap of ~ $9.8 billion. The message was clear: going long DGRW at the current market setting would introduce a notable exposure towards a clear opportunity cost.

The reasons are to a large extent similar to what one could imply from looking at SCHD:

Negative spread from the U.S. 10 year Treasury at ~ 250 basis points.

Negative spread from the U.S. T-bill at ~ 350 basis points.

Immaterial yield difference when compared to the S&P 500, which inherently provides a better growth factor.

In other words, when the risk free alternatives offer so high yields, investing into dividend ETFs becomes less attractive. Many investors, who enter dividends funds such as DGRW and SCHD are yield-focused and prefer stable cash flows over capturing returns via capital appreciation.

So, one might wonder does it really make sense to consider SCHD when T-bills yield ~ 170 basis points in excess of SCHD's 3.5% dividend. The argument of reinvesting quarterly dividends and thus capturing better cumulative gains in the long run is also a bit stretched. In T-bill's case there is a possibility to do the same upon maturity dates, yet at materially higher rates.

Another argument, which does not hold is the notion of the Fed taking a dovish stance, which would in turn send SCHD ballistic. The issue here is that under decreasing interest rate conditions, T-bills would most likely benefit more due to a more pronounced exposure to duration. Granted, it depends on how many days there are outstanding until maturity. If the maturity is close, the benefits are obviously muted. Yet, if investors chose the U.S. 10 Year Treasuries, which at this moment deliver 80 basis points more in yield, the duration and convexity effect would exceed any return from SCHD's price gains.

Investment thesis

So, considering all of this, one might wonder why there is a merit of including SCHD in investor portfolios.

The essence boils down to dividend growth and the quality of the underlying cash flows. Let's start with the quality aspect.

SCHD's security selection process is based on the 100-component index is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Market Index. It excludes REITs , master limited partnerships, preferred stocks and convertibles.

To funnel down to a more relevant sample SCHD scopes out stocks, which have not delivered dividends at least 10 years in a row and have smaller float-adjusted market capitalization than $500 million.

Once this is done, SCHD applies fundamental ranking criteria, where stocks with the highest dividend yields are selected and ranked based on four characteristics: cash flow to total debt, return on equity, dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth rate.

The aforementioned security selection process introduces a strong bias towards quality, where the focus is put on:

Medium to large cap stocks, which per definition are safer than small cap alternatives due to the inherent diversification benefit and easier access to capital.

Strong cash flows, which relative to the assumed debt burden provide ample room for growth and dividend payments. The avoidance of heavily indebted balance sheets allows these companies to avoid major pain from higher interest rate costs as the base amount of debt is not that large in the context of cash flow generation.

Profitable companies with solid margins, which contribute to a more notable capacity to reinvest and fund new growth opportunities.

We can confirm this by looking at the Top 10 holdings of SCHD.

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc

Namely, while it is true that by opening an exposure towards SCHD there is a greater exposure to volatility and risk compared to risk-free alternatives, the difference is not that significant.

It is for sure that SCHD is more volatile and has a more pronounced downside risk. Yet, in terms of the dividend or current income stability SCHD is a perfect solution.

Granted, there is a risk that some positions reduce their dividends or do not increase them further, but considering that SCHD has more than 100 allocations and the maximum single security exposure is ~4.4% the effects would be rather muted.

Now, once we have established that SCHD is fundamentally safe with robust underlying positions, let's explore the other aspect - i.e., dividend growth component.

As a consequence of quality bias, the dividend growth prospects are very attractive. For example, by looking at Top 5 holdings, we can see that most of the names have managed to register a superb dividend growth and at the same time possess significant capacity to reinvest from internal cash flows.

The relatively conservative dividend payout ratio is the key here to reward investors with sustainable growth via either high-yielding CapEx spend or accretive M&A without a heavy reliance on external financing (e.g., dilutive equity issuances or an incremental assumption of financial risk).

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN): 46% dividend payout ratio and 10.3% 5-year dividend growth. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO): 40% dividend payout ratio and 4.4% 5-year dividend growth. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV): 46% dividend payout ratio and 12.5% 5-year dividend growth. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO): 44% dividend payout ratio and 23.2% 5-year dividend growth. The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) : 51% dividend payout ratio and 15.4% 5-year dividend growth.

The 10 year historical dividend growth of SCHD is a clear testament of that, where the corresponding CAGR has landed at 13%.

Seeking Alpha

From 2019 SCHD have delivered 10 - 19% of a year-on-year dividend growth.

If we assume a yearly CAGR of 15% and patiently wait for 5 years, we would see SCHD's dividend double leading to 7 - 8% dividend yield (based on a cost basis). In such a case, the yield becomes clearly more attractive than any U.S. risk-free rate alternative can offer now.

Ycharts

Moreover, SCHD has the ability to generate additional returns via price appreciation component. The chart above captures this story perfectly, where we can see that starting from mid 2018 SCHD has gained roughly 37% in its market cap - on top of the ~25% current income source.

The bottom line

In my previous articles covering ETFs, I have recommended to stay away from passive strategies and instead become selective picking individual names to capitalize on some attractive idiosyncratic opportunities.

However, SCHD is an exception due to a well-structured security selection methodology, which on the one hand leads to a somewhat acceptable yield of ~3.5% and on the other it allows to enjoy a solid double digit dividend growth in a sustainable fashion.

In my opinion, SCHD is a great choice for patient and dividend-seeking investors.