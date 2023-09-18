Just_Super

We introduced Cellebrite (NASDAQ:CLBT), the Israel-based digital forensic solutions provider to our members earlier this year and we still think it was a good idea after good Q2 figures. We refer to that article for the fundamentals, what follows is our reason why it's still an interesting investment:

Market tailwinds

Leading products

Shift to SaaS business model

Huge amount of upselling and cross-selling opportunities

80%+ gross margins and operating leverage

Significant cash flow and an iron-clad balance sheet

When listing these, it won't be a surprise that the only downside is that the stock is quite fully valued. Another potential downside is a stock market selloff, but that holds for most stocks. We see little downside from a recession as the company operates on secular growth markets.

Market tailwind

The company benefits from market trends:

CLBT IR presentation

And its solutions solve important problems:

CLBT IR presentation

The company's solutions are a great help with any forensic inquiry, from the Q2CC:

we are well positioned to continue helping law enforcement agencies convert the following three major pain points into advantages. First, the complexity and volume of digital data involving today crimes is rapidly increasing. Second, inefficient workflows are limiting the speed of investigations and contributing to a growing backlog of devices. And third, there is a greater public scrutiny on the ethics and accountability of law enforcement operations.

Given the increasing demand, it should be no surprise that (Verified Market Research):

Digital Forensics Market size was valued at USD 7.90 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 30.78 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Other estimates are lower, Future Market Insights has it growing at a CAGR of 11.2% to $23.62B between 2022 and 2030. That's still very significant.

Growth

After what seems to be a little wobble last year, growth is back up:

Data by YCharts

That wobble is an optical illusion as the company is shifting from perpetual licenses with upfront payments to a SaaS model spreading contract revenues out over time. We see a number of growth vectors:

Market growth

New customers

Private sector

New products

Cross and upselling

The company had another successful quarter winning new deals, in Q2 the company added 25 deals above $500K.

CLBT IR presentation

Private sector demand is also increasing with Q2 being the second consecutive quarter of growth in the high teens, albeit from a small basis.

Products

Here is an overview from their website:

CLBT website

The three main categories are:

Collect & Review (90% of ARR and 80%+ of revenue), enabling full or selective extraction of data from digital sources (smartphones, tablets, etc.)

Investigative Analytics (Pathfinder): data analytics with the help of AI.

Investigative Management Solutions (Cellebrite Guardian SaaS solution) enables secure cloud storage (hugely facilitating cooperation on case solving).

What should be immediately obvious is that there are huge upsell (Cellebrite Premium) and cross-selling opportunities so it's no wonder that:

80% of revenue growth comes from existing customers

The company touts an NDR (net dollar retention rate) between 120-130% (in Q2 it was 125%).

There are plenty of opportunities left even just from Premium, Pathfinder and Guardian, as nearly 90% of the company's revenues are generated by Collect and Review.

That is gradually changing, half of new big orders contain Premium, and about 40% either Pathfinder and/or Guardian. And the company spends lots of money on R&D:

Data by YCharts

As a result, the company is continuously introducing new versions of existing products, new modules, and new functionalities, creating even more upselling and cross-selling opportunities and cementing its market lead.

An important upgrade for existing UFED customers is coming up in the form of UFED Ultra, which has been announced but not yet released, that will happen late this year, from the 6K filing

the Company’s revolutionary, next-generation Collect & Review solution that expands and accelerates data access, extraction, decoding, and review capabilities for law enforcement agencies around the world to deliver court-ready digital evidence.

The Company announced new capabilities for Guardian, its SaaS-based evidence and workflow management solution at the end of July.

In fact, a sort of roadmap of upcoming products and functionalities is published on the company website (here) so the cross-sell and upsell opportunities will keep on proliferating.

The company could also very well embark on M&A considering its cash generation and balance sheet, which would likely add even more opportunities.

Q2 Finances

CLBT IR presentation

The most important metric is ARR (annual recurring revenue), which has been growing at a blistering pace for some time:

CLBT IR presentation

While Q2's 28% growth seems like a slowdown (there are some one-off factors at work), it's still above the company's long-term target of 22-27% ARR growth. Where does the growth come from?

CLBT IR presentation

No surprise that it's mostly from existing customers ('Expansion'). We also see that the company produces very high gross margins and considerable operating leverage:

CLBT IR presentation

Revenue grew at 23% while OpEx was only growing at 10% in Q2, that's considerable operating leverage. Given the company's growth, high gross margins, and operating leverage, it's therefore no surprise that the company produces significant amounts of cash:

Data by YCharts

And it already sits on a ton of cash with $244.6M at the end of Q2 (an increase of $23.4M from the end of Q1). We'll soon arrive at the moment were we start wondering what the company is going to do with all that cash and cash flow, if we aren't there already.

Outlook

The solid Q2 results enabled management to increase the FY23 outlook as H2 usually generates more revenue compared to H1. It's not a huge increase, although pretty meaningful for adjusted EBITDA, which is creeping up to its long-term target of 20%+ margins:

CLBT IR presentation

Valuation

Data by YCharts

We have no recent figures on the number of RSUs and options from performance pay, but they are unlikely to have changed all that much from Q4/22 when they were:

There are 9.6M private placement warrants and 20M public warrants both with an $11.5 exercise price.

There are 26.845M outstanding options and RSUs, 21.2M of which are vested.

So we arrive at a fully diluted share count of roughly 245M shares, a market cap (at $7.5 per share) of $1.84B, and an EV of $1.59B. FY23 revenue at midpoint of guidance is $315M so we arrive at an EV/S of 5.04x and an EV/EBITDA 38.3x. The company is quite fully valued at the moment.

Conclusion

We see multiple reasons to be bullish on the stock:

There is a secular tailwind from the market producing a rising demand for cyber forensics, with the company offering market-leading products.

Its business seems to be quite recession-resilient.

The company keeps on winning large contracts.

The company is very innovative, introducing new products and functionality at a fast pace which is rapidly increasing upsell and cross-selling opportunities with the company consistently taking advantage of producing 120%+ NDRs for years.

The company is shifting its business model to a high-margin SaaS model.

There is considerable operating leverage and generates increasing amounts of cash flow adding to an already iron-clad balance sheet.

The only risks we can see are the considerable valuation and the possibility of a large market correction.

We wished we had discovered this gem a little sooner when it was valued more reasonably.