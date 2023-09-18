Pilgrim's Pride: Transformation And Negotiation With Clients May Imply Undervaluation

anilakkus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) recently reported initiatives to lower processing volumes at multiple production facilities, negotiation with customers, and operational initiatives to fight inflation. As a result, in my view, shareholders will most likely see some improvements in terms of FCF and profit margin. I do see some risks coming from volatility of feed ingredient prices, the chicken and pork market, and outbreaks of diseases such as avian influenza. With that, even taking into account the risks, I think that Pilgrim's Pride remains undervalued.

Business Model: Diversified Products And Many Clients

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is a leading producer of fresh and frozen chicken and pork meat products. It also carries out processing and distribution of these products. With a diversified portfolio, it serves more than 51,100 clients in more than 120 countries. There does not seem to exist dependency on any large customer.

No single customer accounted for ten percent or more of our consolidated net sales in either 2022 or 2021. Source: 10-k

Pilgrim's Pride offers a wide variety of products in different markets. In 2022, its prepared products, including breast steaks, salads, sausages, and more, accounted for 10.3%, 63.7%, and 9.1% of its total chicken and pork sales in the US, UK, Europe, and Mexico respectively.

Additionally, its exported products, such as chicken and pork cuts, accounted for 5.1% and 14.6% of its total sales in the US, UK, and Europe respectively. The company focuses on serving restaurant chains, retailers, and international markets, adapting to the needs of diverse clients in the food industry.

Its main customers include large restaurant chains and supermarkets, such as Kroger (KR) and Costco (COST). Being a vertically integrated company, it controls the entire production process, guaranteeing quality and food safety. The number of facilities owned is significantly larger than the total number of facilities leased. As a result, I believe that Pilgrim's Pride may offer better profit margin than other competitors with lower capital expenditures.

Source: 10-k

Pilgrim's Pride is committed to sustainability in three fundamental pillars: environmental, social, and governance. The company is a pioneer in the meat and poultry industry by setting an ambitious goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. It issues sustainability-linked bonds to support this goal and reduce its emissions by 30% by 2030.

The company also maintains a strong commitment to animal welfare. It has established key performance indicators and a Sustainability Committee to ensure accountability and progress in these areas. Its business strategy focuses on continually improving social responsibility, economic viability, and environmental management, helping to address the global challenge of feeding a growing population responsibly.

Further Corn Area Increase As Seen In 2023 May Lead To FCF Growth

Under my future assumptions, we may see further corn area increases in 2023 and 2024. With the increase in corn acre reported by USDA in 2023, I believe that my assumptions are not far from what is already happening. I believe that further increase in corn acres may be beneficial for the profit margins reported by Pilgrim's Pride.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Reducing Processing Volumes At Multiple Production Facilities Could Also Lead To Profit Margin Improvements

I also expect structural changes from 2023. Management initiated restructuring initiatives to diminish processing volumes. As a result, I believe that investors may see gradual improvements in profit margins mainly in the U.K. and Europe. In this regard, management commented the following.

The Company began restructuring initiatives to phase out and reduce processing volumes at multiple production facilities throughout the U.K. and Europe reportable segment. These activities were initiated in the fourth quarter of 2022 and are expected to be substantially completed by the end of the third quarter of 2023. Source: 10-Q

Successful Negotiation With Customers And Operational Initiatives Could Help Pilgrim's Pride Fight Inflation

I believe that recent inflation in the U.S., Mexico, and Europe is currently affecting the profit margin reported by Pilgrim's Pride. In my view, we may see a decrease in these inflationary pressures thanks to ongoing negotiations with clients and operational initiatives recently announced by management. As a result, I believe that we may see improvements in the cash flow statements in the coming years.

The U.S., Mexico and most of Europe are currently experiencing pronounced inflation. None of the locations in which we operate are experiencing hyperinflation. We have responded to these inflationary challenges by continuing negotiations with customers to recoup the extraordinary costs we have experienced. We also continue to focus on operational initiatives that aim to deliver labor efficiencies, better agricultural performance and improved yields. Source: 10-Q

Recent Successful Refinancing At 6.25% Unsecured May Retain The Attention Of Equity Investors

Given the current interest rate markets, I believe that the recent financing of $1 billion received with an interest rate of about 6.25% was attractive. The fact that debt investors decided to offer such an amount of debt financing will most likely bring the attention of equity investors, who may also study the business model of Pilgrim's Pride. If the demand for the shares increases, I believe that we may see an improvement in the stock price.

On April 19, 2023, the Company completed a sale of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% unsecured. The Company used the net proceeds to repay the term loans and the outstanding balance under the U.S. Credit Facility as defined below. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including repaying existing debt. Source: 10-Q

Balance Sheet: Cash On Hand Increased Significantly In 2023

As of June 25, 2023, the company reported cash and cash equivalents worth $730 million, which is significantly more than that in 2022. The company seemed to receive a significant amount of dollars from debt holders.

The list of assets included trade accounts and other receivables of about $1.163 billion, accounts receivable from related parties worth $1 million, and inventories of $2.047 billion. Besides, with prepaid expenses and other current assets of about $241 million, total current assets were equal to $4.364 billion. The current ratio is larger than 1x, so I believe that we may not see liquidity issues in the coming years.

Long term assets include intangible assets of about $868 million, with goodwill of about $1282 million, property, plant, and equipment worth $3085 million, and total assets of $9.922 billion. The asset/liability ratio is larger than 1x, so I would say that the balance sheet stands in a good position.

Source: 10-Q

The total amount of debt is not small, so I carefully studied future obligations. Commitments include outstanding debts and payments for services and goods, with specific due dates in the coming years. The total amount of liabilities is equal to $6.8 billion with long term debt worth $3.69 billion.

Source: 10-Q

The company is confident that its operating cash flows, supported by available credit facilities in the US, Mexico, the UK, and Europe, will be sufficient to cover these obligations as well as working capital requirements and capital expenditures. Most long-term obligations will be payable in three to five years, so I think that investors will not worry a lot about future payments. See the table below for more details on the matter.

Source: 10-k

Cash Flow Expectations From Analysts And My Assumptions

In my view, analysts do offer beneficial expectations for the coming years. They do not expect a lot of net sales, however they seem to believe that the FCF and the net income would most likely be positive. 2024 net sales are expected to be close to $17.375 billion, with net sales growth of about -2%, EBITDA close to $1269 million, and EBIT of $843 million. Besides, net income / sales would be close to 3% with free cash flow of about $37 million. I used some of these figures in my forecasts, so I thought that readers may want to have a look at them.

Source: Marketscreener.com

Considering the previous assumptions and the expectations of other financial analysts, my financial model resulted in 2033 net sales of about $24.73 billion, with net sales growth of approximately 4% and profit margin of about 4%.

Source: Net Income Expectations

I also assumed the following adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities. 2033 depreciation and amortization would stand at $746 million, with deferred income tax expense of $150 million, but no gain on property disposals, asset impairments, or losses on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense.

Source: Cash Flow Expectations

Besides, I forecasted the changes in operating assets and liabilities like trade accounts and other receivables of about -$760 million, changes in inventories close to -$128 million, and changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets worth $466 million. Moreover, with changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses of about -$64 million and changes in long-term pension and other postretirement obligations close to -$3 million, CFO was forecasted at $1.327 billion. Finally, with acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment of about -$787 million, 2033 FCF would be $540 million.

Source: Cash Flow Expectations

For the calculation of the WACC, I took a look at the senior notes reported by Pilgrim's, which include interest rates of close to 3.5% and 5.87%. The following table includes further information about the debt reported by Pilgrim's Pride.

Source: 10-Q

Currently, the company trades at 23x 7 Years Median FCF and 29x 5 Years Median FCF, so I used multiples around 24x and 28x in my valuation model.

Source: YCharts

With a WACC around 5%-7% and EV / Terminal FCF of 24x-28x, the price forecast would stand at about $30-$23 per share. With that, the median of all the results obtained stood at $29 per share, so my price forecast stands close to this price target.

Source: DCF Model Source: DCF Model

Risks

Pilgrim's Pride's profitability is influenced by the volatility of feed ingredient prices and the chicken and pork market, subject to supply and demand factors. Climate changes and agricultural policies impact feed costs. The company tries to manage risks through advance purchase agreements, but with no guarantee of success. Outbreaks of diseases, such as avian influenza and African swine fever, can affect demand and operational capacity. Product contamination and product liability are also concerns, with recall costs and reputational damage as potential consequences. Although they have insurance, they do not guarantee total protection.

Competitors

Pilgrim's Pride operates in a highly competitive market in the chicken and pork industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and Mexico. Key competitive factors include price, product quality, new product development, branding, product line breadth, and customer service. The company’s competitive advantage lies in its vertical integration and complete supply chain, providing it long-term cost and quality advantages. Additionally, it invests in marketing strategies to strengthen brand loyalty and conduct research to understand and adapt to consumer preferences. Although chicken and pork are affordable, the company indirectly competes with other meat and fish producers, whose relative prices can influence consumer choices.

My Opinion

In my opinion, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is a leading company in the market. It has a diversified product portfolio that serves a wide range of customers around the world, which may lead to lower net sales volatility than that of other peers. Considering ongoing reduction in processing volumes at multiple production facilities, negotiation with customers, and other operational initiatives, I believe that from 2023, we may see improvements in FCF growth. Despite the risks associated with price volatility and food safety, Pilgrim's Pride may be a bit undervalued.