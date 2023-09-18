Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Platforms Stock: Brace For Volatility (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 18, 2023 8:00 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Meta's ongoing top-line growth re-acceleration and recent margin expansion have driven a strong recovery in free cash flow generation.
  • META stock has been on a strong upward trend, but the recent rise in treasury yields may lead to a corrective pullback in the stock despite Meta's improving financial performance.
  • Technically, META stock looks primed for an imminent breakout or breakdown from a triangle, and investors must brace for volatility.
  • With Meta's stock running ~20% ahead of its fair value at a time when the stock is losing a key trendline, I think a pullback is the likelier outcome here.
  • Considering the strong possibility of a breakdown to low $200s, I am downgrading META to a "Hold" rating at $300 per share. This decision wasn't easy as a long-term META investor, but a 5.5% yielding treasury bill allows for patience.
Up and Down Unstable Graph Financial Market Road Sign Post

ryasick

Introduction

Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) "Year of Efficiency" is turning out to be the "Year of Melt-up" with the social media giant's stock running up in a straight line throughout this year so far. While market participants have rightly cheered much improved

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
6.03K Followers

