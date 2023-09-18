Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: Resurgence Or Flash In The Pan? I Say Resurgence This Time

Sep. 18, 2023 8:39 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)3 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.02K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T stock has had many false dawns in my decade plus experience with the company.
  • However, this time does indeed appear different as the company has not over-indulged since the Warner Bros. Discovery spin-off.
  • With improving Free Cash Flow situation, I'd ideally like to see the debt load come down as well.
  • AT&T stock has recovered technically as well but still presents a good opportunity with the median price target still 25% away.
AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

As someone who has invested in and followed AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for over a decade, I have seen my fair share of false dawns. For example, many believed Randall Stephenson was the problem and him stepping down would

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.02K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

m1chael profile picture
m1chael
Today, 9:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (950)
Hope you’re right. I am soooo underwater with shares obtained as compensation while employed.
m
mac jones
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (553)
Hold till 18 exactly when the next ice age!
M
Mickey01
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (554)
Yes- 'Progress' - slow but sure!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.