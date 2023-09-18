Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Calm Before The Storm: Greenback Confined To Narrow Ranges

Summary

  • The dollar has begun the new week on a quiet note and mostly in tight ranges, helped by a holiday in Tokyo.
  • G10 currencies, outside of the Scandis, are slightly firmer in European turnover.
  • EM currencies are narrowly mixed. The 0.25% decline makes the Chinese yuan the weakest.
  • While mainland Chinese stocks recovered from early weakness, the large bourses in the region fell.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is off a little more than 0.5%, snapping a two-day advance. US index futures are trading with a firmer bias.

Money Pile $100 dollar bills

Kativ

Overview

With many central bank meetings in the days ahead, the dollar has begun the new week on a quietly and mostly in tight ranges, helped by a holiday in Tokyo. G10 currencies, outside of the Scandis, are slightly firmer in European turnover. Emerging

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.71K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Comments

