IWM: Long Small Caps, Short Mega Caps As The 'Concentration Bubble' Unwinds

Sep. 18, 2023 9:24 AM ETiShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)MGC
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Mega cap stocks have significantly outperformed small cap stocks over the past decade, with a 10-year total return of 227% compared to 99% for small caps.
  • The concentration of ETFs in mega-cap stocks has likely created a positive feedback loop that has pushed their valuations to extremes.
  • The Russell 2000 ETF IWM appears undervalued compared to mega-cap stocks and has the potential to outperform the S&P 500 over the next five to ten years.
  • An economic recession could hamper IWM's absolute performance, but this can be hedged by pair trading it against a large or mega-cap ETF like SPY or MGC.
David and Goliath

tupungato/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past decade, stock market performance has been substantially skewed toward larger capitalization companies. The current ten-year total return for the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is 227%, while it is only 99% for the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

