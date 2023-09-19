Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Won't Buy REIT ETFs

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs are offering a historic opportunity.
  • You could profit from them by buying an ETF or individual REITs.
  • I present 5 reasons why I won't buy a REIT ETF.
High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

REITs (VNQ) are very opportunistic right now.

They have crashed and now essentially offer an opportunity to buy real estate at a large discount to its fair value with the added benefits of liquidity, diversification, and professional management.

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
60.42K Followers

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord" - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK).


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOM.U; CCI; CPT; WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

j
jhmillerster
Today, 9:10 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (18)
I would not buy REIT ETFs -- they are meant for hedging (shorts or options). IYR is a better choice for REIT hedging purposes due to the liquidity of options and structure.
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 8:45 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.19K)
Buy RICK and call it a day
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 8:28 AM
Premium
Comments (2.32K)
Following this script almost to a tee. Avoiding large cap (ETF held) type REITs for the most of my holdings. Combined with basic technical analysis to get a decent entry point on trend (no falling knives). Doing very well.
C
Catskills1
Today, 8:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.38K)
@Jussi Askola Good piece generally. What about the RIET ETF? Does fall into some of your points, such as included some REITs with problems. But almost 10% yield, and not market cap weighted (not equal weighted but close). I’ve built large positions in a number of REITs, with your help. Not enticed by additional REIT positions at this point, I’ve created a decent-sized one in RIET to add to my portfolio cash flow.
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:26 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (29.07K)
@Catskills1 There are some exceptions to consider. RIET could make sense as an example if you like mREITs.

And again: no approach is perfect. ETFs can make a lot of sense for many people.
S
SaratogaRacing
Today, 8:18 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (121)
RNP and RQI are notable ETFs to consider.
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:26 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (29.07K)
@SaratogaRacing They are not ETFs. They CEFs. I think that ETFs are better for passive investors.
