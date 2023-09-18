Dzmitry Dzemidovich

The stock market has recently crumbled in the face of negative news regarding Apple Inc., spurred on by the Chinese Authorities banning government officials from using the company's iPhone at work, while potentially paving the way for introducing new restrictions.

However, there might be larger, more foreboding pressures behind all of this - rising stagflation risks. Stagflation is a period of high sustained inflation, combined with stagnant, or negative, economic growth. This period is bad for investors, because companies see lower growth, due to lower demand amid higher prices. Therefore, profit margins shrink as well as overall sales, leading to consistent bottom and top line earnings misses. Additionally, the FED would likely try and prioritize fighting high inflation in this kind of scenario, signifying higher interest rates for much longer. This also heavily disadvantages rate-sensitive stocks, as the cost of discounting aggressive future growth becomes more expensive for investors, as companies' Weighted Averaged Cost of Capital (WACC) increases.

In this article, I will explore reasons for why I believe investors should be concerned about stagflation, and the market outlook right now.

Thesis

I believe that investors should prepare for the worse when it comes to the tech sector, and tread lightly following a 41% year-to-date (YTD) rally in the Nasdaq100. CPI has seen lower readings, which has served as a major tailwind for risk assets performance, despite significant month-on-month increases, primarily because of challenging year-on-year comparisons. However, as we move into a phase with more favourable comparisons, CPI's year-on-year figures might begin to rise again, even with only modest month-on-month increases. This feeds into a stagflationary viewpoint, which is only possible in a high inflation environment. Additionally, the key driver of US economic growth so far, the services sector, has seemed to plateau and is treading dangerously near contractionary levels, while prices paid still continue rising. This, in my opinion, is a warning of an emerging stagflationary environment, one which would not be too kind to the Nasdaq in particular. The possibility of high interest rates, high inflation, and low-to-negative growth, should be a major problem for investors.

Therefore, I believe that the market is about to wake up to this new reality of low growth, high inflation, and finally settle in with the Fed's mandate of 'higher rates for longer'. Given how far the Nasdaq100 has managed to run, it may be advisable that investors should best take profits now, and re-evaluate later once economic conditions become more certain.

Strong oil forecast

Recently, WTI Crude Oil prices have risen steadily from lows of $63.61 registered on the 4th of May 2023, to around $87 as of Friday 8th September, marking a 37% rise in only 4 months. The bulk of this increase actually only occurred from the start of July onwards.

This meteoric rise in oil prices will significantly raise energy prices for both businesses and consumers worldwide. These falling prices were a significant factor in the big decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) earlier this year.

However, the factors that have been driving down oil prices may no longer be in effect, and could even start to push prices higher, creating a major headwind for headline CPI inflation over the next few months. According to EIA data released last Tuesday, September 5th, gasoline prices have actually increased YoY (Year over Year). The average national price of $3.93 per gallon currently is 1.7% higher from this time last year, at $3.86.

Adapted from EIA data

I analyzed data from the EIA to track the year-over-year change in average retail gasoline prices. This analysis showed that gasoline prices declined significantly from May 2022 to June 2023, which contributed to the decline in year-over-year inflation figures.

August CPI Year on Year's reading came out at 3.7%, representing an increase of 0.6% month on month, while core CPI remained stubbornly high at 4.3%. However, I believe that this increase only marks the start, as the trickle effect from higher oil prices have yet to take full effect. There isn't much reason to believe why gasoline prices, after having served as a massive downward force on CPI, will not switch to an outright upward force given the magnitude of last few month increases.

However, there is a significant amount of data that could suggest that oil, so therefore gasoline as well, has formed a bottom in May. OPEC has recently forecasted that world oil demand will actually rise by 2.44 million bpd in 2023, while a tighter supply outlook emerges. This is as both Saudi Arabia and Russia last week extended their voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million bpd to year end. Tighter than expected supply, along with higher demand, as forecasted by both the EIA and OPEC, has shocked the oil market into repricing higher.

Additionally, the historic drawdown in the US's Special Petroleum Reserves (SPR), may be coming towards to an end, eliminating another major headwind for oil prices.. The SPR declined significantly in size since July 2020, from 650,000 barrels to only 350,000 barrels currently. The extent of this drawdown is evidently unsustainable, and it is unlikely that the same will be done again if oil prices do continue to rise again.

This viewpoint on oil has been corroborated by Goldman Sachs last Thursday, with the firm issuing a $107 forecast for Brent by the end of 2023, directly due to the effect of reductions in Saudi Arabian and Russian productions. This estimate is higher than the $95 they were forecasting earlier this year, as Russia further announced, this Tuesday, a further voluntary reduction in the production of crude oil by 300,000 barrels per day, until the end of the year.

While Goldman Sachs does not expect any further production cuts from any OPEC+ members, the firm stands by their bullish forecast, as it is clear that 'the alliance is in no rush to increase production'.

This does not even take into account the fact that oil is now entering a seasonally strong period, in the run-up to winter.

However, the risks of this thesis may include a much milder winter, decreasing the demand outlook. Additionally, if the US Economy does enter a recession, which is now no longer the base-case for many global investment banks, oil demand will also decrease respectively, easing oil prices, and therefore also inflation pressures.

Lukewarm economic data

Of course, stagflation is a combination of high inflation and a stagnant economy.

Leading economic indicators, such as US PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) readings, can give us a valuable insight into what may be in store for the US economy.

Recently, economic growth has largely been fuelled by a phenomenal rebound in the US Services PMI readings, from a contractionary reading of 44.7 (January reading for the month of December), to expansionary levels above 50, and even topping 55 in June. However, we can see below that this rebound in economic activity has fizzled out, with the indicator now threatening entry into contractionary areas below 50. Indeed, the indicator has already consistently given negative surprises to declining forecasts since June's reading. Despite these declining readings, the US Services PMI Prices Paid index (ISM) has actually been increasing, from 54.10, to 58.90, since July, suggesting stagflationary pressures.

US Services Purchasing Managers Index (investing.com)

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI Index has however remained firmly below 50, in the contractionary region, since October 2022's reading, while prices paid have risen significantly, from 41.8 in July to 48.40.

Inflation basing effects

So far in this article, I have analyzed drivers that may cause inflation to rise, and the economy to stagnate, providing a solid basis for a stagflationary viewpoint.

However, I would also like to discuss the concept of 'basing' effects, when it comes to inflation, and how YoY inflation may actually start increasing despite any significant monthly increases.

CPI YoY % change (ycharts.com)

As can be seen above, we are about to enter a period where historical comparisons aren't as unfavourable. The historical effects are summarized by the White House here, but basically imply that YoY inflation faces more risks to the upside, than the downside, given worse comparisons, amid even only moderate Month on Month increases.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the evolving economic landscape presents a formidable challenge for investors and policymakers alike. The confluence of rising oil prices, lukewarm economic data, and the concept of inflation basing effects, all point towards the rising risk of stagflation. I therefore recommend a cautious equity exposure, especially to rate-sensitive high-growth tech stocks, or at the very least, a well hedged portfolio.