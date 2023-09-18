Agnieszka Mrozek/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

The last earnings report from SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) seems to have been the leading cause for the share price decreasing the way it has. Since my last write-up on the company, it has decreased by 45%, which by any standard is quite bad I have to admit. But I am staying put with my view that SEDG is a solid company still that will be a major beneficiary of strong secular demand for solar and renewables in the coming decades.

If I was willing to make a buy rating the last time around, then this drop only makes it an even better opportunity in my view. Companies like SEDG should be seen as long-term additions to a portfolio. The higher interest rates in the US are creating some issues in demand in this particular market and that was a leading factor for the share price being dragged down. But SEDG still managed to achieve record revenues in the last quarter of nearly $1 billion. I like the business and the direction it's heading and will be reiterating my buy rating for it.

Company Segments

SEDG is a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, with a strong emphasis on solar power. Established in 2006, the company has consistently captured a substantial market share and earned recognition as a leader in this field. SEDG specializes in the design and development of its proprietary direct current-optimized converter systems tailored for solar photovoltaic installations. With a global presence, the company's operations span across various regions, making it a significant player in the renewable energy landscape.

Demand (Investor Presentation)

Demand for green energy is only increasing and SEDG is seemingly a great way right now to capture this demand I think. Electricity consumption is only going to increase as the population grows along with the advancements in society. Building out the electric grid and ensuring that there is an ample supply will be crucial for governments around the world. In more advanced economies as well the sentiment has shifted much towards green energy and that is something that SEDG can benefit from immensely.

Renewables Outlook (Investor Presentation)

Secular trends are benefiting demand for the company and even if the rise in interest rates is making the current situation somewhat difficult, I think that once they start to decline, SEDG will come out incredibly strong on the other side instead. The recent softening of demand in the solar space I think will be short-lived and has instead just opened up an even better opportunity to start a position in SEDG for example.

Earnings Highlights

Looking at the last report from SEDG I think investors are right to be concerned, but I don’t think it's enough to warrant a sell case by any means. The company announced that they are seeing some declines in demand in the US market as the rise in interest rates is harming consumer spending and therefore the demand for SEDG is declining as a consequence.

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

Where there was a lot of strength though was the European market where residential and commercial solar segments performed very well. Looking at the revenues for Q2 FY2023 they came in just as $1 billion, the best quarter in the company's history. It grew by 36 while the net incomes grew far faster. In Q2 SEDG achieved $119 million in net income, up from $15 million a year prior. SEGD has been able to grow very quickly without taking on too much debt. The debt levels remain largely the same as in 2022 when the rates were lower. This has been very beneficial as the interest expense for the business has not rapidly increased. The financial health of the company I think is a key highlight for the business and the p/b is even offering a 15% discount to the sector right now.

Risks

One of the primary concerns associated with investing in the solar industry at present is the potential impact of an economic recession. In times of economic downturns, individuals and businesses may have tighter budgets, leading them to postpone or scale back investments in solar energy solutions. Additionally, some investors might argue that the rapid technological advancements in solar technology could make it more advantageous to wait a few years before making a substantial investment. While this cautious approach might temporarily affect the industry's growth trajectory, the underlying demand for clean and sustainable energy sources remains robust. The transition toward renewable energy is a global imperative, driven by environmental concerns, energy independence goals, and regulatory policies, which should continue to support the solar sector's resilience and long-term potential.

Share Dilution (Seeking Alpha)

When looking at the specific risks with SEDG one notable concern is the consistent dilution of shares over the past few years. However, in many instances, I tend to overlook this issue if the company can demonstrate substantial top and bottom-line growth, which SEDG has indeed achieved. Between 2018 and 2022, the number of outstanding shares increased by slightly over 4% annually. However, when you consider that revenues during the same period grew by an impressive 35% annually, this dilution becomes more forgivable. It indicates that SEDG's strategic initiatives and revenue growth have outpaced the impact of share dilution, suggesting a potential positive trade-off for investors. I think that given that SEDG can grow revenues by 36% YoY, the dilution of shares is not a big issue for me right now. Solar is still a developing market and I think there will be many years until companies become so well established that they can start buying back shares and distributing dividends and drive shareholder value that way instead.

Final Words

The share price for SEDG has decreased quite a lot since my last coverage of the company, but I remain very bullish on the business as the financial health of it is very visible and the growth it has managed to generate in the bottom line is anything but disappointing. Earnings estimates anticipate the EPS growing at double digits in the coming years and with a FWD p/e of under 17 right now, I think the risk/reward profile is very appealing. I am sticking with my initial rating of the business and reiterate a buy for SEDG.