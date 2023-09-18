Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sachem Capital Is Struggling For Spreads On Limited Capital

Sep. 18, 2023 10:01 AM ETSachem Capital Corp. (SACH)3 Comments
Kevin Mackie profile picture
Kevin Mackie
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • Sachem Capital grew too much too fast, and the money they raised to do it came at a high price.
  • The company's loan book has grown significantly, but net income has lagged behind. Moreover, there has been a big spike in bad loans.
  • Sachem's high debt levels and servicing costs, along with declining investor confidence, have put the company in a precarious financial position.

Tagurpidi Maja. Yellow upside down house museum in Tartu.

Anton Garin image/footage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) provides short-term financing solutions within the real estate market, mostly to "fix and flip" investors. Their primary focus is residential but have diversified into commercial in recent years. Operating largely in the northeast

This article was written by

Kevin Mackie profile picture
Kevin Mackie
2.45K Followers
Value strategies resonate with me, and I don't relegate myself to any sector or industry. You could say I am an equal opportunity investor: if a company meets my investment criteria, I will buy. Big picture, I look for three main things in a stock before I consider it for investment: Does the company have a product or service that will be in demand in the future? Does the company have a demonstrated history of success and are they on solid financial footing today (i.e., a manageable debt load and strong cash flow generation)? Can I purchase their stock for a reasonable price? If I can verify each of these things, I then look at how that company deploys their free cash flow to enrich their shareholders. Capital allocation is key. Money needs to be spent on the right thing at the right time, meaning that debt reduction should be prioritized over a dividend in most instances. Annual reports are also important to find any red flags or factors that strengthen the case for investment. That is the skeleton of my process, and it has served me well thus far. I appreciate engaging in intelligent dialogue with the SA community and look forward to learning with other users.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SACH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

fussyGroup profile picture
fussyGroup
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (1.47K)
as an investor in $SACH with some background in its same business model but a from a different part of the country, there seems to me to be two key points uncovered by the author, so let me ask for comments in reply to trying to raise them here:

firstly, hard money loans, sometimes now called transitional loans, are based on the value of the collateral rather than the creditworthiness of the borrower, so the changes in the model to larger properties together with a change in favoring loans to more experienced borrowers is spelling out a change towards the gap previously serviced by the banks that have withdrawn from lending to these newly targeted borrowers. That may not be a bad thing at all, but, it will change so many variables in how to assess the earnings performance that direct comparisons over time are far less meaningful.

secondly, the hard money loans typically would have been paid off by the sale or refinance of the collateral in a compressed time period. The market vanished for most of those exits. The loans already held were necessarily extended or modified rather than paid down entirely. The turnover of capital that could have generated origination fees would have slowed, impacting revenue but more so impacting margins.

My reasoning to be picking up shares is based in large part on my belief that we are in an historical extreme where things look to be far worse than most investors will risk being invested here. (This is made worse by the fact that trading under four dollars a share for so long, most really stable long term institutional holders have exited from a position here while probably none are able under their own guidelines to add or take on new positions in this name). I am feathering into a position that I hope will work out.
J
JackieDan
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (976)
long SCCC, SCCG
l
linkdonald
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (4.74K)
It would seem that a 60% or so cut in the dividend would also be a prudent approach so as to save operating funds now in hope of stabilizing finances before moving forward.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.