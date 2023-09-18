Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How Attractive Is Toronto-Dominion's 4.6% Yield?

Sep. 18, 2023 10:19 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), TD:CA8 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Toronto-Dominion Bank is Canada's second-largest bank with a $113 billion market cap and offers a 4.6% dividend yield.
  • TD has consistently increased its dividend every year and has been a top-performing bank in Canada and North America.
  • The bank faces challenges from a weakening economy and potential regulatory changes, but remains well-positioned with a diversified business model. However, the current economic uncertainty may not justify immediate investment.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

View of Toronto Dominion Tower in Downtown Vancouver

Margarita-Young

Introduction

I have covered a number of fascinating Canadian stocks over the past few years, mainly focused on railroads, miners, and energy companies.

However, Canada isn't just known for having some of the best transportation and resource companies, but it also

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.51K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

Trevor Day profile picture
Trevor Day
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (584)
How'd TD do during the GFC?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:58 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.79K)
@Trevor Day Much better than the average bank. It didn't cut its dividend and expanded its business, which paved the road for future growth.
Trevor Day profile picture
Trevor Day
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (584)
@Leo Nelissen So if it navigated the GFC with relative success, why wouldn't it be able to navigate today's current environment with success?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:19 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.79K)
@Trevor Day I think they will. But that doesn't mean that its stock price won't suffer.

Look, my point here is that I want a better price before buying. Especially when dealing with banks. Given macro risks, I wouldn't bet against a steeper decline.
B
Birchdev
Today, 10:40 AM
Premium
Comments (3)
Do you really think price will drop to $50??? Excluding the pandemic, it has not been that low since Dec 2018. That is another 18% drop from today... Happy to buy at $50 like you said though.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:42 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.79K)
@Birchdev It's possible. And if it doesn't, that's fine too. When dealing with banks, I want a major margin of safety. Otherwise, the risk/reward isn't attractive enough.
s
10464sailor
Today, 10:37 AM
Premium
Comments (207)
Dividends subject to Canadian withholding for a U.S. citizen ?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:41 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.79K)
@10464sailor I believe IRAs and certain other accounts are tax-free for Canadian dividends.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.