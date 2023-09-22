RiverNorthPhotography

Introduction

With the largest market-cap stocks driving market performance, it is not a surprise that T. Rowe Price, or TRP, launched its T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) in June. This becomes the fifth standard Equity ETF offered by this manager, along with five others based on their stable of Mutual Funds.

After an in-depth look at TCAF's strategy and composition, I compared its CAGR since its start back in June against other comparable ETFs, including three from TRP. From where I sit, TCAF is too new and its performance is just so-so to warrant anything but a Hold rating at this time.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. It invests in stocks of companies that are deemed socially conscious in their business dealings and directly promote environmental responsibility. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF was formed on June 14, 2023.

TCAF already has garnered $219m in AUM in just three months. In today's world, the fees put it at a disadvantage to similar ETFs, coming in at 31bps. The ETF has yet to pay a dividend.

The managers provide the following about their ETF:

The fund primarily invests in large U.S. companies of both growth and value styles. Using a “bottom up” approach, the fund holds approximately 100 securities of companies displaying favorable traits such as experienced and capable management, strong risk-adjusted return potential, leading or improving market position or proprietary advantages, and/or attractive relative market valuations.

While they do not list the S&P 500 Index as their official benchmark, their literature clearly states that outperforming that index with less risk is a goal of the ETF. Later, I will show how that is going. Also targeted is achieving low turnover within the portfolio.

Holdings review

Before looking at the current holdings, I delved into the Prospectus to get a better understanding of how the managers are evaluating and selecting the approximately 100 stocks held by the ETF. Here is a summary of what I found. My analytical comments are italicized.

The fund takes a core approach to stock selection, which means both growth and value styles of investing are utilized. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size but typically focuses on large U.S. companies. Vanguard data shows a 78%/22% split between LC and MC stocks and 5X allocation to Growth compared to Value stocks.

The portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analysis of overall economic trends and market cycles. This means they research the fundamentals of a company to decide whether or not to invest in it, in contrast to top-down investors who take into consideration the broader market and economic conditions when choosing stocks for their portfolio.

Sector allocations are largely the result of the fund’s focus on stock selection. Unlike some ETFs, I found no rules that limit a sector's allocation, or the allocation to any individual stock. Another document did say a 1% weight is the initial target per position.

The Prospectus mentioned that in selecting stocks, the adviser typically seeks out companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

experienced and capable management; above-average earnings growth, cash flow growth, or profit margins; strong risk-adjusted return potential; leading or improving market position or proprietary advantages; attractive business niche with the potential to sustain earnings momentum even during times of slow economic growth; attractive valuation relative to a company’s peers or its own historical norm; low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values; and/or potential to conduct share repurchases.

Of course, all eight points are based on how TRP defines them, and no details were provided. Some are more subjective than others too. It also outlined how Environmental, Social, and Governance, known as ESG factors, are used in its investment research process for certain investments; that being while considered, other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making investment decisions for the fund.

TRP did not provide sector weights for the current portfolio, so this data is from 6/30/23.

seekingalpha.com TCAF sectors

Compared to the S&P 500 Index, there is more allocation in the Top 3 sectors and Industrials only ranks sixth in the Index.

Top holdings

troweprice.com; compiled by Author

The portfolio currently holds 100 stocks, with the Top 20 representing 49% of the weight; not unusual for an ETF holding 100 stocks. The lower half, at 22%, comprises enough weight to affect the outcome, unlike ETFs that hold 1000 or more stocks. How one feels about the largest five holdings (25% of the total weight) will greatly influence whether owning TCAF at this time makes sense.

When I compared the current list of holdings to the end of June's, the only difference was that Black Knight (BKI) was removed due to its merger into Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Most of the Top 20 stocks were the same or just outside that list at the end of June. With low turnover as an investment strategy, this should be expected.

Distribution review

So far, TCAF has not issued any dividends though one should be announced soon as the end of the first full calendar quarter of operation approaching. That said, little useful information comes from one payment, especially from a new ETF.

How are they doing?

Focusing just on CAGR, I compared TCAF against other TRP Large-Cap ETFs, plus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), which also invests in just 100 Large-Cap stocks.

seekingalpha.com ticker charting

Author's note: TGRT is missing 9/15/23 data, a day it was down 1.6%.

TCAF's extremely short history naturally limits the value of this comparison, but over its opening three months, it is only ahead of the QQQM ETF. More importantly, for investors who use TRP ETFs, their other ETFs all have better results, with the T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT), which also launched at the same time as TCAF, having the best CAGR, even after adjusting for the one missing day. While it is only two full months of pricing data, TCAF had one of the lowest StdDev values amongst this set of ETFs.

Portfolio strategy

Due to its "limit" of only holding 100 stocks at a time, I would not classify the TCAF ETF as a Large-Cap Core holding ETF, like I would for the SPY ETF. I define a Core holding as one designed to match the market in whatever segment it is designed to invest in. All the other ETFs listed above either concentrate their holdings to a small number or use factors to pick and/or weight their portfolio. TCAF falls into that group of ETFs, ones that are set up to add Alpha by outperforming their market segment. It is too soon to tell if TCAF will pull that off. Right now, holding one of the other TRP ETFs are better choices until it does, thus I give TCAF a Hold rating for now.

Final thoughts

As I opened with, Large-Cap US stocks are taking the focus away from other potentially more profitable opportunities within the US equity market. Despite the title, TRP classifies the TCAF ETF as a Large-Cap Blend, not Growth strategy, as does Morningstar. I am going to assume that holders of this ETF do so to gain Alpha over holding an ETF like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, used by many investors as their ETF to beat. Having a concentrated portfolio based on proprietary criteria is the road to take to that goal, only TCAF has not been around long enough to know if they are on the right highway or a dead-end exit. For now, this ETF rates a Hold. I, like other Seeking Alpha writers, have done articles comparing additional ETFs to SPY, some with better results. Those articles are worth tracking down.