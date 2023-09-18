Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nordic American Tankers: Seasonality Likely To Result In Lower Q3 Dividend - Hold

  • Suezmax pure play Nordic American Tankers, or "NAT," reported decent, albeit seasonally weaker Q2 earnings with an impressive $48.0 million in cash provided by operating activities.
  • The company declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share payable on October 5 to shareholders of record as of September 14.
  • NAT's average spot daily time charter equivalent rate continues to trail larger peers, likely due to a lack of scrubber-fitted vessels and higher average fleet age.
  • Based on the company's preliminary Q3 TCE rate, investors will have to prepare for a potentially substantial dividend reduction.
  • While the odds remain in favor of a sustained period of profitable charter rates for tanker operators, I am keeping my "Hold" rating on Nordic American Tankers based on seasonally weaker Q3 earnings and dividend prospects.

Note:

I have covered Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Three weeks ago, Suezmax pure play Nordic American Tankers, or "NAT," reported decent, albeit

Henrik Alex
Henrik Alex
16.25K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

b
bluefin114
Today, 10:58 AM
40% of NAT's fleet basically should be scrapped, and its 2 newest tankers are on 5 year charters at $20k per day.
If they do what any other responsible tanker would do, and scrap those ancient ships, most of the money generated must be used to pay down debt, and they wouldn't even have enough left to by a single newbuild. And who would want to finance a newbuild for NAT anyway, given the way that they operate. Indeed, NAT burned their bridges with traditional lenders in this space a long time ago.
Bottom line is that NAT is a retail investor trap, and should trade well below NAV.
b
bluefin114
Today, 10:47 AM
NAT is the worst run public tanker company out there. It's run like a ponzi scheme - issue tons of stock when share price is lowest - just to stay afloat and it's PR's are usually border-line illegal. Preys on less informed retail investor. Will undoubtedly do a reverse split when conditions dictate, and then start the scam all over again. Why would you invest in NAT, when so many other public well run / honest tanker companies are out there?
