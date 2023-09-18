georgeclerk

In our last assessment of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) in October 2022, we conducted a DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis and recommended buying at $55.5, considering the DCF-implied price of $65 per share in our base-case scenario.

The stock price reached this target three months after the analysis was published, providing investors with an 18% return, excluding monthly dividends. Subsequently, the stock has retraced to the same price as in our last analysis, resting at $55. In this article, we will reevaluate our previous assumptions to determine if the current market conditions present a favorable buying opportunity.

Key drivers for valuation

WACC - Considering the impact of the Federal Funds Effective Rate on operating costs.

Cap-rates - Evaluating the ability to surpass the WACC hurdle rate when acquiring properties.

Occupancy & growth-assessing tenants' capacity to pass on costs to customers and drive growth.

Shares outstanding - Per share dilution of AFFO to drive growth.

H1 '23 results - Base for projection

The Federal Reserve (FED) has persistently increased its benchmark interest rates since last year, with the current rate standing at 5.33%. Consequently, we have been witnessing higher financing costs for Realty Income. The company has recently announced a 50-basis-point increase compared to the WACC guidance provided a year ago.

Investor Presentation, Aug 2023

Capitalization Rate (Cap Rate)

The rise in financing costs necessitates a corresponding increase, or even more, in the capitalization rate (cap rate) for profitability to be sustained. Realty Income (O) has consistently emphasized its ability to maintain this spread. Now, we are witnessing the enterprise fulfilling that commitment as financing costs continue to rise. Additionally, the company's expansion into Europe opens up opportunities to leverage the strength of the U.S. dollar for financing properties with higher cap rates abroad. Notably, occupancy levels have remained robust at 99%, with lease contract recapture rates exceeding 100% upon expiration.

Investor Presentation, Aug 2022

Occupancy Rate (Investor Presentation, Aug 2023)

Increasing its global presence has undoubtedly raised the risk profile of the enterprise. However, all indications suggest that the company is in an exceptionally robust position, surpassing the majority of its peers. We firmly believe that Realty Income has the resilience to endure higher financing costs.

DCF Analysis

We have modeled three scenarios using our DCF model to project Realty Income's future stock price. The analysis is now more straightforward, as the integration of the VREIT merger is fully reflected in the business results.

To lay the foundation for our 10-year projection of results, we begin by examining the performance in the first half of 2023. The current run-rate for sales growth stands at 21.4% year-over-year (YoY) and an impressive 25.8% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) increase. This remarkable growth can be attributed in part to the consolidation of its business by VREIT. Prior to the acquisition, Realty Income's historical growth rate fell within the range of 9-20%. It's noteworthy that high-growth years are often succeeded by periods of slower growth.

FORM 10-Q '23

Stock Analysis - Realty Income Corporation

We have also projected expenses and all other financial lines, down to the Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) level for the year 2023, relying on historical ratios and trends as our guiding factors. Given the current challenges in the real estate market, we have adopted a conservative approach in estimating gains in real estate, expecting them to fall towards the lower end of historical figures. Additionally, we have considered the performance of the first half of 2023 and extrapolated it to the Full Year (FY). One-off items such as foreign exchange gains and severance charges are based on this year's actuals, and we maintain a conservative outlook for these items in the upcoming years, recognizing the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting them.

DCF Scenarios

We have modeled three scenarios in our forecasting model to provide a comprehensive view of potential outcomes.

Revenue '23 '24 '25 '26 Long-Term Conservative 17% 9% 7.9% 6.8% 7% Base 18% 10% 8.9% 7.8% 8% Optimistic 19% 11% 9.9% 8.9% 9% Click to enlarge

Factors Conservative Base Optimistic WACC 7.5% 6.6% 6.1% TGR 0.5% 1% 1.5% Click to enlarge

Overall, our estimates lean towards conservatism, taking into account that historical growth rates have typically been in double digits, while we've set the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) at the higher end of historical averages.

FORM 10-Qs, DCF Model

The significant revenue increase in 2022 resulted from the VREIT merger.

FORM 10-Qs, DCF Model

Costs are expected to grow in tandem with revenue. The merger with VREIT has led to increased financing and depreciation costs, which will contribute to higher expenses in the coming years. G&A (General and Administrative) expenses are expected to stabilize as a percentage of revenue.

FORM 10-Qs, DCF Model

The decline in net income for 2023 can be attributed to two key factors: lower expected profits from the sale of real estate (given that 2022 was an exceptional year in this regard) and depreciation costs stemming from the higher asset base following the merger.

FORM 10-Qs, DCF Model

Funds From Operations (FFO) evolution gives a better picture of the earning power of the enterprise as it excluded the deprecation effect and gain on sales of real estates.

FORM 10-Qs, DCF Model

AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations) offers the most comprehensive view of the enterprise's financial health and earnings derived from its core, recurring business activities. This metric excludes one-off items, providing a clearer representation of sustainable earnings. Both FFO and AFFO have demonstrated consistent year-over-year (YoY) growth, offering a reliable indicator of the enterprise's ability to consistently meet its dividend obligations.

FORM 10-Qs, DCF Model

Shares are issued to support revenue growth, and they play a significant role in valuing the enterprise. In our base case scenario, the evolution of shares is as follows, and when combined with estimated AFFO for subsequent years, it translates to the per-share value. More shares needs to issued to sustain the optimistic growth scenario.

FORM 10-Qs, DCF Model

FORM 10-Qs, DCF Model

Dividend are projected to continue to rise, with the support of the underlying AFFO growth, reaching an 82% payout ratio.

DCF Model

Purchasing the stock today at $54.1 per share would yield the following future dividend yields on cost. During this period, it's likely that risk-free returns from bonds will decline.

Recommendation

By discounting the business's future cash flow for each scenario, we reach the following share price targets:

Label Conservative Base Optimistic Price Target $45.9 $71.5 $101.4 Click to enlarge

The stock is currently trading at $54.1, and our base scenario indicates an upside potential of +32%, excluding dividends. We have been conservative in our growth outlook in all scenarios.

With the interest rate hikes mostly behind us and uncertainty of the VREIT merger mostly cleared, we are confident in recommending our readers to buy O at this stock price. We are also adding more share ourself at this price point.