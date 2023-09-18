Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ACM Research: Gonna Wash That Yuck Right Off O' That Chip

Sep. 18, 2023 10:51 AM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)INTC, LRCX, TSM1 Comment
Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has asked some suppliers to delay the delivery of chip making support due to concerns about customer demand.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor is also delaying the start of production at its new plant in Arizona due to a shortage of skilled workers.
  • ACM Research, Inc., a company that supplies Taiwan Semiconductor, has seen its shares plunge for three reasons, including the above.
  • I believe the selling is overdone.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Investor's Edge®. Learn More »

Worker or engineer wears medical protective suit or coverall suit with silicon wafer

PhonlamaiPhoto

Semiconductor stocks took it on the chin this week. According to Reuters, our former (and likely future) holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) quietly told some of its suppliers to delay the delivery of high-end chip-making

This article was written by

Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
25.34K Followers

Geopolitical analyst, speaker, writer. Former professor, retired Brigadier General, Special Ops and Intelligence. I invest for myself and the world's best clients. You are welcome to join us.

Published or reviewed Wall Street Journal, Strategic Review, American Thinker, Forbes, others. I write for my own pleasure and your feedback on SA, my SA blog and on SA Marketplace site, The Investor's Edge. Author of the investment book "Bringing Home the Gold." I also write geopolitical commentary at "On Point -- National and Global Issues and Intrigues." You can see these essays gratis at https://josephlshaefer.substack.com/.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACMR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

jarhead999 profile picture
jarhead999
Today, 11:01 AM
Premium
Comments (360)
I guess you don't pay attention too the other insider sellers the past month.?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.