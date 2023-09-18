Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Things Are Likely To Get Worse Before Getting Better - Sell

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Last month, ZIM reported weak second quarter earnings and reduced full-year expectations materially.
  • The company's total cash position decreased by more than $1 billion sequentially, mostly due to the massive true-up dividend payment for 2022 and material debt service payments.
  • Net debt is expected to increase substantially over the next few quarters as 38 newbuilds with long-term lease commitments are scheduled to join the company's fleet.
  • Assuming industry conditions to remain weak for the time being, the company would likely run out of funds by 2026.
  • Considering the weak market environment, which is about to be exacerbated by an elevated number of newbuilds scheduled to join the worldwide fleet over the next few quarters, I am reiterating my "Sell" rating on the shares.
Note:

I have covered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last year, Israel-based liner company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., or "ZIM," attracted strong retail investor interest due

Henrik Alex
Comments (3)

Juan M Gonzalez profile picture
Juan M Gonzalez
Today, 11:18 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.72K)
I agree in general.

Short term headwinds (other than the liner market macro picture) :

1) ZIM has to sublet or pay early termination fees for most redundant tonnage, at a substantial cost

2) Initiation of MSC cooperation in various trades will exacerbate 1) above. ZIM will provide just a few larger ships and will be forced to redeploy a material amount of smaller ships, in addition to the ones becoming displaced by the SeaSpan new buildings in TP trades.

3) IntraAsia trades are the weakest at the moment which will continue to force ZIM to downsize (IA was its 2nd largest, and faster growing, trade segment in the boom days)

4) TA trades are in free fall. This was the last remaining profitable trade for ZIM.

5) TP peak season was very mild and it's over well ahead of October holidays. Q4 likely to be as bad as Q2.

6) Fuel price increases will more than offset any -temporary- prices increases in TP trades.

I made good money shorting $ZIM prior to Q2 earnings, and plan to repeat in anticipation of Q3 earnings. JPM price upgrade might help. JPM were bearish in 2021 and are now turning bullish at the wrong time.

Liner trades might recover next year if there is very strong demand (do not hold your breath), or as late as 2026/27 if not.

Cheers
P
Petenice00
Today, 11:15 AM
Premium
Comments (57)
Does the author believe Zim
Will recover alongside an improved economic outlook?

For many of us Selling at this point would imply taking on real losses due to short term pains. Does your recommendation factor in longer term outlook?

We all understand The nature of this industry is cyclical.
10d1099 profile picture
10d1099
Today, 10:54 AM
Premium
Comments (79)
Interesting as Morgan Stanley just upgraded today to overweight.
