The Generative AI Investment Thesis Has Spread To Data Center REITs As Well

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is an interesting stock to observe indeed, due to its position as the second-largest data center REIT, based on its market capitalization of $39.72B at the time of writing. This is second only to Equinix (EQIX) at market capitalization of $73.18.

For now, DLR boasts 518 MW of IT capacity in the North Virginia campus, on top of the various joint ventures in over 300 global locations. This is well ahead of EQIX at 277 MW capacity and Iron Mountain (IRM) at 220MW capacity, based on their latest earnings update.

Most importantly, the recent generative AI boom has notably justified the embedded premium long observed in the Data Center REITs, building upon the Metaverse hype and the sustained transition towards cloud computing post-COVID-19 reopening.

Therefore, it is unsurprising that DLR trades at NTM EV/ Revenues of 10.69x and NTM Price/ FFO Per Share of 19.03x, elevated compared to its 1Y mean of 9.58x/ 15.69x, though not too far off from its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 11.08x/ 17.58x, respectively.

The premium is evident in DLR indeed, compared to the Diversified REIT sector median Price/ FFO Per Share of 10.74x and the overall REIT sector median of 12.22x.

The same baked-in premium is also observed with its Data Center REIT peers, such as EQIX at NTM Price/ FFO Per Share of 34.99x and IRM at 19.95x. This is against their 1Y means of 32.81x/ 17.81x and 3Y pre-pandemic means of 26.93x/ 15.48x, respectively.

Therefore, while DLR may have received a D- valuation in the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating for the FWD Price/ FFO per share, we are not overly concerned, since the same D- grading has been given to IRM, with EQIX receiving an F.

The consensus forward estimates also suggest an excellent top and bottom line expansion for DLR at CAGRs of +10.5% and +5.1% through FY2025, compared to its 3Y pre-pandemic CAGRs of +14.4%/ +5.1% and 3Y hyper-pandemic CAGRs of +13.5%/ +0.3%, respectively.

Robust Demand Has Boosted DLR's Rates

DLR

This corroborates with the management's forward guidance, with FY2023 core FFO Per share of $6.60 at the midpoint (-1.4% YoY), with the robust demand currently gated by supply, naturally moderating vacancies and boosting rates on a YoY basis.

Therefore, we believe DLR's tailwinds remain excellent, with the management also acquiring additional properties in Amsterdam, expanding its data center capacity by 55 MWs over the next few quarters.

This is on top of the expansion of its own campus in Northern Virginia, with an increase in capacity by 292 MWs by 2026.

It is apparent that DLR is jumping onto the Nvidia (NVDA) bandwagon as well, with the REIT recently obtaining the coveted certification of being NVIDIA DGX H100-ready in its newest data center in Osaka, Japan, as part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program.

It is unsurprising then, that DLR has contributed to the insatiable demand for NVDA GPUs, with the H100s being sold out at the moment, with a long lead time of up to three quarters.

We believe this trend may be here to stay after all, based on NVDA's FQ3'23 overall sales guidance of $16B (+18.4% QoQ/ +169.8% YoY) and the projected incremental supply growth for every quarter through 2024.

These observations corroborate with Gartner's projection of the global cloud market size to grow tremendously to $724.56B by 2024 (+21.3% YoY), consequently boosting the significance of data center REITs like DLR.

The DLR Stock Is A Buy, If Investors Manage Their Risks & Portfolio Weightage

And it is for this reason that we believe DLR still has an excellent runway for growth, with a long-term price target of $147.86, based on the consensus FY2025 adj FFO per share of $7.77 and its NTM FFO per share valuation of 19.03x.

The number implies a more than decent upside potential of +14.8% from current levels, on top of the expanded forward dividend yield of 3.80%, compared to its 4Y average of 3.57%.

As a result of the attractive risk/ reward ratio, we are rating the DLR stock as a Buy here.

However, there is also a note of warning for interested investors, since the REIT reported annualized interest expenses of $444.48M (+8.7% QoQ/ +60.9% YoY), thanks to its long-term debts of $16.96B (-5% QoQ/ +24.1% YoY).

On the one hand, the DLR management has competently managed its risks during this time of elevated interest rate environment, by engaging in multiple rate swaps, effectively fixing its weighted average interest rates at 2.86% (+0.1 points QoQ/ +0.74 YoY) compared to the term SOFR of 5.31%.

These efforts have allowed the REIT to maintain its profitability, while similarly unlocking over $2B in gross proceeds through the sale of its interests in multiple data center assets.

On the other hand, DLR still recorded an elevated net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.8x (-0.3 points QoQ/ +0.6 YoY), against its FY2019 levels of 5.7x and the sector median of 5.52x.

While the REIT may generate expanding adj EBITDA of $697M (+4% QoQ/ +14% YoY), it remains to be seen when its eventual deleveraging may occur, potentially triggering further headwinds in its near-term profitability.

Combined with the Data Center REITs' impressive rally of +20.26% over the past year, we may also see the DLR stock turn volatile once the hype surrounding generative AI fades, or if NVDA records an earning miss/ provides an underwhelming forward guidance.

Therefore, investors may also want to keep their portfolios appropriately sized according to their risk appetites.