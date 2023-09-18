Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AbbVie: Company Vs. Stock, A Gentle Facelift Would Be Nice (Technical Analysis)

Sep. 18, 2023 11:08 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
863 Followers

Summary

  • AbbVie has strong growth potential in various therapeutic and aesthetic markets, driven by novel drugs and market penetration.
  • The company has raised its full-year earnings guidance and expects high-single-digit revenue growth until 2030.
  • Technical analysis suggests that the stock may not see a significant breakout in the short-term, but mid-term momentum is showing promise of a major move.

Portrait of senior and young woman

deniskomarov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I have analyzed AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from the perspective of the business opportunities stemming from global demographic developments, together with the state of the stock price based on the technical analysis. Although I find AbbVie

This article was written by

Magdalena Pacholska profile picture
Magdalena Pacholska
863 Followers
I am investing in various styles to achieve diversification and exploit sector rotation, mixing value and disruption. I love back-testing! Passed CFA Level II. Graduate MA Finance ICHEC Brussels Management School & MA Politics Warsaw University. IRL, a Brussels-based expert in the area of innovation and technology transfer. Views are mine, not employer`s.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.