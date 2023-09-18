Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Retail Interest In 0DTE Options Continues To Surge

Sep. 18, 2023 11:12 AM ETSPY
Luckbox Magazine
Summary

  • Options trading volume in the U.S. has surged, with total volume exceeding 10 billion contracts in 2022.
  • Options with shorter lifespans, including zero days-to-expiration (0DTE) options, have seen increased interest from retail investors.
  • Retail investors and traders now account for 27% of all options trading volume, up from 23% in 2020.
simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Interest in the financial markets surged during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, as remote workers and others with extra time funneled their disposable income into cryptocurrencies, stocks, options and other financial instruments.

However, things haven't reverted back to "normal" in the wake

Luckbox Magazine
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

