PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is a workflow company. Its strategy focuses on maximizing the potential of its workflow platform, and it is now integrating AI functionality and broadening its product line.

To summarize this opportunity into one line, I would state that ServiceNow's prospects are strong, while its valuation is still reasonable at around 47x next year's non-GAAP EPS.

Furthermore, the crown jewel of this investment thesis has to be that ServiceNow's strong cash flows, which are steadily increasing its cash position on its balance sheet, have now reached a tipping point where ServiceNow can start to return capital to investors.

Altogether, there's a lot to like from this investment, even if this company stays out of Wall Street's limelight.

ServiceNow's Medium-Term Prospects

ServiceNow is a workflow productivity company. I believe that the following graphic provides helpful context into its main services.

NOW Q2 2023

As you can see above, ServiceNow has 3 main products. Technology Workflows (formerly IT Workflows), Customer & Employee Workflows, and Creator Workflows & Others. Its main revenue driver continues to be its Technology Workflows.

That being said, and not immediately obvious from the illustration above, ServiceNow has regularly maintained that one of its biggest growth drives is that it holds a single architecture and data model, which empowers businesses to streamline and automate their workflows for increased operational efficiency.

As you may recall, ServiceNow excels in cross-selling and customer retention.

NOW Q2 2023

Once a customer is on the NOW platform, they rarely exit. Moreover, ServiceNow believes that integrating AI capabilities into its workflow will enhance productivity for its customers. Its AI-driven features span virtual agents, AI controllers, case summarization, and more.

To speed up its prospect for generative AI solutions, ServiceNow just launched its ServiceNow AI Lighthouse program in partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) and Accenture (ACN).

Accordingly, ServiceNow's strategic approach centers on providing customers with the tools and capabilities needed to achieve comprehensive digital transformation, making their operations more efficient.

With this framework in mind, let's analyze its financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Compounding Away

NOW revenue growth rates

Despite crossing a valuation of more than a $100 billion market cap, ServiceNow continues to deliver a very respectable mid-20s% CAGR on its top line.

NOW Q2 2023

What's more, as you can see above, ServiceNow's current Remaining Performance Obligations (''cRPO'') are still growing at 24% y/y in constant currency. Altogether, this means that not only ServiceNow's narrative is attractive, but its fundamentals clearly support its narrative too.

NOW Stock Valuation -- Steady Compounder

Data by YCharts

Everyone wants to buy into quality businesses at fair prices. Few businesses exude more quality than ServiceNow. The business is well-positioned to participate in the ongoing digital transformation of its customers.

Incidentally, its stock never really took off into bubble territory in the mania of the Covid period, despite having all the required prerequisites for doing so, namely, providing customers with the technology to make them agile in a digital world.

While on the reverse of that element, from its absolute peak to trough, it only sold off 50%, compared with more than 60% or 70% selling-off that many of its pure-play SaaS peers embraced.

The one negative consideration of ServiceNow is that approximately 18% of its revenues, or just under $400 million of its revenues, is made up of stock-based compensation.

That being said, ServiceNow declares that it's going to lean on its rock-solid balance sheet which holds close to $6 billion of net cash to embark on its first-ever share repurchase program.

Altogether, this leaves the stock priced at around 58x this year's non-GAAP EPS. Furthermore, if we presume that this stable company's EPS grows by around 25% in fiscal 2024, this leaves its stock priced at 47x next year's non-GAAP. Not particularly cheaply valued, but far from exuberant either.

The Bottom Line

I find ServiceNow to be an attractive company with a strategic focus on maximizing the potential of its workflow platform while also integrating AI functionality and expanding its product line. The company's prospects look promising, even when considering its valuation, which sits at around 47x next year's non-GAAP EPS.

What particularly stands out to me about this investment opportunity is ServiceNow's robust cash flows. These cash flows have reached a tipping point, enabling the company to consider returning capital to its investors. In the world of enterprise software, where digital transformation is a key theme, ServiceNow is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

In essence, ServiceNow's commitment to returning capital to investors and its focus on digital transformation solutions reinforce the bull case. While I do not find ServiceNow deeply undervalued, I argue that its stock remains reasonably priced, offering a solid investment opportunity in the enterprise software sector.