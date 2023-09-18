Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) J.P. Morgan 14th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 18, 2023 10:33 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.53K Followers

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) J.P. Morgan 14th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference September 18, 2023 12:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Ronen Tamir - IR

David Denton - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Schott - Morgan Stanley

Christopher Schott

We're ready to go. So good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott, the pharma analyst here at JPMorgan, and it's my pleasure to be hosting a fireside chat today with Pfizer from the company. We have Dave Denton, the company's CFO, and before we jump into, which will be, I'm sure, a very interesting discussion, we have Ronen from the IR team read the closure here, and then we'll dive into the conversation from there.

Ronen Tamir

Thank you, Chris. I just wanted to inform you that we are going to be making some forward-looking statements. And then, we're going to be making those looking forward statements that are true for today. And if you have any additional questions on the forward-looking statements, please see the relevant sectors in our SEC filing under Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Christopher Schott

Great. Thanks, Ronen. Great. Well, thanks for joining us here. Yeah. So I want just to kick-off the conversation. It's obviously been a very eventful few years for the industry and I think for Pfizer in particular. And I'd love just maybe just a bigger picture question to start with just how you see the company positioned today as we kind of -- are transitioning from this kind of pandemic stage and the kind of big bolus of COVID revenues into kind of a more diversified company with a lot of investments in M&A the company has pursued? So just kind of hear your thoughts or what is Pfizer here (ph)?

David Denton

Sure. Well, first, thank you for inviting me here

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.