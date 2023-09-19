Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It's The Best Time In 10 Years To Buy These Sweet REIT Bargains

Sep. 19, 2023 7:05 AM ETEXR, KIM, O, SPG3 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P and Nasdaq came close to brand-new highs, but most stocks haven't.
  • REITs are the most historically undervalued sector. In fact, statistically, it's the best time in 10 years to buy REITs.
  • The market is worried about higher for longer interest rates hurting REITs. The market is dead wrong, because it's focusing on the wrong metric.
  • The investment spread is what matters, interest rates on their own are irrelevant to REIT profitability. REITs were thriving in the 70s and early 80s with 20% borrowing costs because properties were so cheap.
  • Here are four 5+% yielding REIT blue chips with strong balance sheets, low costs of capital, and very safe yields as high as 6.6%. They offer 17% to 30% annual total return potential through 2025 and over the next decade, are expected to more than triple in value, beating the S&P by almost 100% of returns.
Business man, rich, millionaire, billionaire, with many banknote dollars money

Nattakorn Maneerat

The party of Wall Street appears to be ending, and Morgan Stanley's earlier prediction that we'd get close to a new record high before falling to new lows (about 30% below record highs) appears to be coming true.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

