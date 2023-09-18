Christian Ouellet

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Hold investment rating to Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCPK:JAPAY) [2914:JP] stock. Japan Tobacco is a company in transition; it needs to invest significantly in the near term as part of its business diversification plans. Also, I deem the company's shares to be at a fair valuation, and this explains my Neutral view and Hold rating for the stock.

Japan Tobacco's shares are listed on the OTC market and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The three-month mean daily trading values for the company's OTC and Japanese shares were $5 million and $150 million, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ data. Readers can trade in the relatively more liquid Japan-listed shares of Japan Tobacco by using US brokerages with access to foreign equity markets like Interactive Brokers.

Business Overview

In the company's 2022 Integrated Report, Japan Tobacco describes itself as a "tobacco company" boasting the "third-largest sales volume in the world." JAPAY generated 91% of its FY 2022 top line from the core tobacco business. The processed food and pharmaceutical businesses contributed the remaining 6% and 3% of Japan Tobacco's revenue, respectively, for the most recent fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco's Product Portfolio

Japan Tobacco's May 2023 Investor Conference Presentation

The company sells a range of tobacco products, including combustibles and Reduced-Risk Products (RRPs) such as Heated Tobacco Sticks or HTS, as highlighted in the chart presented above. As indicated in its May 2023 Investor Conference presentation slides, Japan Tobacco's Winston and Camel brands are the second and third-largest cigarette brands globally, with market shares of 7.6% and 3.5%, respectively. The company also disclosed in its Q2 2023 results presentation that it had a 9.5% share of the Japanese HTS market with its flagship Ploom X device.

Valuation Metrics And Financial Targets

JAPAY's share price went up by +37% in the past year, and this meant that the stock outperformed the S&P 500's +14% rise during the same time period. I deem Japan Tobacco's shares to be fairly valued following its stock price outperformance for the recent year.

The market is now valuing Japan Tobacco at 7.5 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiple. As a comparison, Japan Tobacco's five-year average consensus forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.0 times is quite close to the stock's current multiple.

Also, Japan Tobacco's current EV/EBITDA metric of 7.5 times appear to be aligned with the company's medium-to-long term Adjusted Operating Profit or AOP growth target in the mid-to-high single digit percentage range outlined at its May 2023 Investor Conference.

In the subsequent sections of the article, I evaluate the prospects of Japan Tobacco's combustibles and RRP or Reduced-Risk Products businesses.

Combustibles Business Will Focus On Price Hikes And Market Share Expansion

The outlook for the worldwide combustibles market in the long run is poor. According to Japan Tobacco's own estimates revealed at its May 2023 Investor Conference, the global combustibles industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of just +1% for the time period between 2022 and 2035.

Japan Tobacco's combustibles business has to outperform the market, if it is to deliver decent growth going forward. It is encouraging that the company's combustibles business achieved a volume CAGR of +1% in the 2018-2022 period, while the worldwide combustibles industry shrunk in the same time frame. Separately, Japan Tobacco attributed its reasonably strong +6.8% (adjusted for foreign exchange effects) revenue expansion in 1H 2023 to "pricing benefits in multiple markets" in its Q2 2023 earnings presentation.

In other words, price increases and share gains are expected to remain as the key growth drivers for Japan Tobacco's combustibles business in the future.

As I mentioned in the earlier part of this article, the company's key combustibles brands, Winston and Camel, are the leading cigarette brands in the world. At the company's Investor Conference in May this year, Japan Tobacco also stressed that "we can execute strong pricing in combustibles because our brands have a very strong equity."

In a nutshell, Japan Tobacco's combustibles business has the pricing power to initiate price hikes to boost its revenue, even if volume growth is limited.

On the other hand, the company's combustibles business has been gaining market share in the past few years, and it is expected to continue doing the same in the years ahead. The combustibles business' market share in its 30 largest geographical markets increased from 31.4% in 2018 to 33.6% in 2020, before rising further to 35.6% by 2022.

Looking ahead, there is the potential for Japan Tobacco's combustible brands to grab a bigger market share. Using Camel as an example, the brand has traditionally been strong in Europe, but there are other non-core markets like the Philippines where Camel still has space to grow. Also, while Winston is the second most popular cigarette brand in the world on an overall basis, the Winston brand has already begun to secure the top spot in certain sub-categories such as fine-cut tobacco.

Investments In Reduced-Risk Products Business Will Be A Drag In The Short Term

In contrast with the muted growth prospects for the combustibles industry, the global Reduced-Risk Products or RRP market is estimated to expand at a +8% CAGR between 2022 and 2035 based on Japan Tobacco's forecasts.

But it is noteworthy that combustibles still represented 97% of the company's tobacco segment top line for FY 2022. As such, Japan Tobacco has to put in a lot of effort to pivot for the future. The company has set a goal of investing JPY300 billion in RRPs for the period between 2023 and 2025, as indicated in its May 2023 Investor Conference presentation.

An estimated two-thirds of the JPY300 billion budget will be allocated to the commercialization of Heated Tobacco Sticks or HTS, or more specifically its flagship product, Ploom X. The remaining JPY100 billion will be used for research & development and capital investment.

Ploom X's Availability In Markets Around The World As Of End-July 2023

Japan Tobacco's Q2 2023 Results Presentation

As per the chart presented above, Japan Tobacco's Ploom X is only available for purchase in a handful of markets now. The company's goal is to have Ploom X in a total of 14 markets by end of this year, and introduce Ploom X to another 14 markets in 2024. Assuming that Ploom X successfully expands its presence to 28 markets by the end of next year as planned, it would have covered markets equivalent to an estimated 77% of total worldwide HTS volume.

It is necessary for Japan Tobacco to make the transition and diversify away from its core combustibles business, but its RRP business is only expected to reach the breakeven point by 2028. As such, Japan Tobacco is guiding for a low-single digit Adjusted Operating Profit CAGR for the 2023-2025 time frame, considering losses associated with the investments for the RRP business.

Concluding Thoughts

Japan Tobacco has to endure "short-term pain" to enjoy "long-term gains." The company's mid-to-high single digit Adjusted Operating CAGR goal for the long run can only be achieved, if it invests sufficiently in the RRP segment to support this business' growth. Moreover, Japan Tobacco stock is valued fairly by the market in my opinion. Therefore, I view Japan Tobacco as deserving of a Hold rating.

