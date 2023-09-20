Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Costco Earnings: Membership Fee Hike, Special Dividend And A Key Microeconomic Concept

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, we will look into Costco's business model to understand what we may be expecting from the upcoming Q4 earnings release.
  • Many investors are waiting for a membership hike and a special dividend, and we will see what hints at any of the two taking place soon.
  • In addition, we go over an educational concept - consumer surplus - to understand how Costco works from a microeconomics perspective.
Costco wholesale storefront in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Introduction

As one earnings season is about to fade away and another is about to unwind, we have a big name yet to report earnings. Costco (NASDAQ:COST) will report its Q4 2023 earnings at the end of the month. Clearly, this

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.46K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

A
ABBAfan
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (192)
I'd like Costco to acquire PSMT PriceSmart which I also own. It was rumored many years ago, and they also have a history together. I'd also like a stock split. I'd also like to see New Jersey get rid of their ridiculous liquor law which only allows 2 stores in the state to have a liquor license. Bergen County New Jersey also has blue laws where they are only allowed to sell food on Sunday, no electronics, clothing etc. At the Teterboro New Jersey Costco, 1/2 the store is blocked off with crime scene tape and pallets on Sundays. Also, you are not allowed to pump your own gas in New Jersey. I'm ashamed that I live in this unintelligent state. Might move to FL?
The Benjamin Fund profile picture
The Benjamin Fund
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (2.69K)
This is a solid analysis.

One thing that people sometimes lose sight of is the difference between gross membership income and net membership income. Costco reports on a net basis in their press releases and on the face of the income statement, but if you dig into the details of the 10K (and 10Q’s of old) you can actually tease out the gross membership income too. The difference of course is the membership rebate which acts as a contra-revenue against gross membership income.

Why bring this up? Because gross membership income (as opposed to the much discussed net membership income) comprises nearly 100% of operating profit. That membership rebate is a direct function of retail sales, and I for one think it would be more appropriate to net it against retail sales than membership income - though disagree as you see fit. But doing that exercise leads to a profound insight - the spread between retail gross profit and SG&A expense virtually disappears, and that relationship has been rock solid for a very long time. It’s almost as if management’s pricing strategy - including the membership rebate - is designed to offset SG&A expenses and go no further and simply rely on the gross membership fees to drive profitability.

When you look at the business that way, the economic model is far simpler than any other retailer as the only metrics that really matter are: number of stores, number of paid members per store, and gross membership price per member. It’s that easy!

The other thing is that that business model is bullet proof from economic cycles as long as the membership income holds up. A decline in sales due to recession isn’t going to materially change operating income as the operating profit on retail sales is essentially pegged at 0% by management through its pricing strategy. Such a business model is as safe as they come from a risk standpoint, and I would argue that the cash flow of the business should be priced more equivalent to secured bonds than equity to account for the ultra-safe nature of the risk inherent in the business model.
Buffett Guru profile picture
Buffett Guru
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (68)
Costco is heading towards the situation to force its employees nationwide and internationally to unionize due to continuing abandoning of benefits and rights. It still remains the best among high hourly wages though perks of hourly employees are much less compared to the executives who gets bonus stock options every quarter and on every deal compared to employees who only earn a prorated bonus check twice a year. The divide is so drastic that managers struggle to retain employees. Costco leadership avoids discussion on unionization while also ignoring to consider benefits that are equitable. Another important issue is the systemic racism and gender inequality in the company. Costco has not been able to make any progress on these issues. All these issues don’t show up in company’s balance sheet though they do affect its employees morale and their productivity which gives mediocre results. Costco can be compared to a super volcano 🌋 that remain calm for a long time then goes bust due to such accumulative stressors. Investors needs to demand result driven proactive actions on addressing them.
joeharv68 profile picture
joeharv68
Today, 10:07 AM
Premium
Comments (34)
Buy/Hold SWAN
HildaBeast profile picture
HildaBeast
Today, 10:05 AM
Premium
Comments (149)
Nice write-up. Q: Do you think they will ever split the stock? It's getting out of affordable range. But more important is my Costco love affair: I LOVE COSTCO. Love the people. Love the products, love the growth, love the divvies, love the wine selection, the chickens, the coffee, the wieners and the TP. Seriously, what's not to love?
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
Today, 10:30 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (625)
@HildaBeast there is a lot to like, though when we invest it is helpful to stress-test our thesis with the contrarian view. I have no clue when the stock will split but I think it eventually will.
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 10:01 AM
Premium
Comments (6.28K)
I keep seeing people saying Costco will experience a "reversion to the mean". Yet for many years now it never does. Not a fan of "special dividends". I would rather Costco take that money and just build another store where it is needed. I think Costco should hire me as a "consultant" as I just received their little booklet yesterday and I really feel they are trying to be like Sears a general merchandiser. I look thru the booklet and see very little "food items". In hard times with crazy inflation people want to save on food items which is an "essential". A Vita Mixer, table & chairs, tent, or new wrist watch is not an essential. Retiree's , lower income folks, & even the middle class are getting killed right now with this crazy high inflation. Then when you see the UAW wanting a 46% pay raise over 4 years with a 32 hour work week what do you think will happen when you go to buy a new Ford, GM, or Dodge???
MuddyEagle profile picture
MuddyEagle
Today, 10:20 AM
Premium
Comments (270)
@ChuckXX Well said; they should hire you!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.