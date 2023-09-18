Sundry Photography

In our previous analysis, we identified QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) strong ROE driven by effective leverage use, improved net margins, and operational efficiency. We projected net margins to reach 31.3% by 2027. As a fabless chipmaker, we believe it benefits from an improving asset turnover ratio. Despite the failed NXP takeover, Qualcomm prioritized share buybacks over debt repayment, boosting its financial leverage and ROA. Overall, we expected Qualcomm to maintain these strategies, enhancing ROE for shareholders.

In this analysis, we assessed the company's sustainability of growth by examining its segments: Handsets, Automotive, and IoT. In 2023, the company integrated its previous RFFE segment into these three segments, adjusting historical segment revenue accordingly. We calculated a -16.4% total growth based on prorated revenues from Q1 to Q3 in 2023, a notable contrast to its strong performance in 2021 and 2022. To gauge Qualcomm's potential for recovery and sustainability, we delved into each segment's 2023 deceleration and projected their growth beyond that year. Finally, we updated our valuation using a DCF analysis.

Revenue Breakdown ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023F Average Handset 11,089 12,533 20,477 28,825 22,819 Growth % 13.0% 63.4% 40.8% -20.8% 24.1% Automotive 684 714 1,098 1,500 1,783 Growth % 4.4% 53.8% 36.6% 18.8% 28.4% IoT 2,866 3,246 5,443 7,351 6,076 Growth % 13.3% 67.7% 35.1% -17.3% 24.7% QTL 4,591 5,028 6,320 6,358 6,081 Growth % 9.5% 25.7% 0.6% -4.4% 7.9% QSI 152 36 45 31 31 Growth % -76.3% 25.0% -31.1% -1.1% -20.9% Reconciling items 4,891 1,974 182 134 153.3 Total 24,273 23,531 33,566 44,200 36,943 Growth % -3.1% 42.6% 31.7% -16.4% 13.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Handset Segment

Firstly, for the Handset segment, which is the largest segment of the company accounting for 65% of revenues in 2022, the segment's growth accelerated in 2021 with a strong performance as it grew by 63.4%. However, its growth had slowed down in 2022 but was still above its 4-year average. However, based on the prorated Q1 to Q3 2023 segment results, we derived a growth rate of -20.8% for the segment in 2023 which is well below its 4-year average. Overall, the segment has a strong past average growth but slowed down and we forecasted to decline in 2023. Based on the table below, we believe the company's performance in 2023 was affected by the smartphone market weakness where the pace of declines accelerated in Q4 2022 and was down 14.5% in Q1 2023 before improving to -7.2%. In our previous analysis, we highlighted the factors attributable to the market decline including the weakening consumer confidence amid increasing economic uncertainty at the start of 2023. According to management, the company was impacted by the macroeconomic environment which led to a more pronounced decline in demand.

Smartphone Market Shipments ('mln') Q4 '21 Q1' 22 Q2' 22 Q3' 22 Q4' 22 Q1' 23 Q2' 23 Shipments 362.4 314.1 286 301.9 300.3 268.6 265.3 Growth % (YoY) -6.1% -9.1% -8.7% -8.8% -17.1% -14.5% -7.2% Click to enlarge

Source: IDC, Khaveen Investments

Based on its latest earnings briefing, Qualcomm anticipated that inventory reduction dynamics to continue impacting the market for the next few quarters. However, the company touted its partnership with Samsung and highlighted its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, featuring AI features to be released in H2 2023, in premium Samsung smartphones as well as its Snapdragon X75 5G modem supporting advanced 5G capabilities. Overall, we believe the company's near-term outlook is impacted by the end-market weakness of the smartphone market, but we expect its long-term outlook to be supported by its strong product development capabilities for 5G.

Counterpoint Research, Khaveen Investments

Furthermore, we updated our smartphone AP market share calculations of only pureplay smartphone AP companies based on data from Counterpoint Research. Based on the chart, Qualcomm's market share in the application processor market increased slightly against MediaTek to 38% which we believe further highlights the company's strengths.

Smartphone Market Projections 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Share Of Premium Smartphone 19% 21% 23% 25% 27% 28% 29% Increase 4.0% 2.0% 2.3% 2.0% 1.7% 1.3% 1.0% Premium Smartphone Shipments ('mln') 257 252 271.6 300.2 325.7 348.0 366.8 Growth % 32.5% -1.7% 7.6% 10.5% 8.5% 6.8% 5.4% Share Of Non-Premium Smartphones 81% 79% 77% 75% 73% 72% 71% Non-Premium Smartphone Shipments ('mln') 1095 949.8 892.3 884.8 880.7 880.3 883.8 Growth % -0.4% -13.3% -6.1% -0.8% -0.5% 0.0% 0.4% Total Smartphones 1,352 1,202 1,164 1,185 1,206 1,228 1,251 Growth % 4.6% -11.1% -3.2% 1.8% 1.8% 1.8% 1.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Counterpoint Research, IDC, Khaveen Investments

We updated our projections of Qualcomm's Handset segment based on our estimates for its ASP and shipments increase which we updated from our previous analyses of Qualcomm. For the ASP growth, we updated our projection based on the share of 5G devices which is forecasted to reach 83% by 2027 from 62% in 2023 according to IDC projections. We multiplied this share increase with our estimates for a 5G ASP factor increase of 1.424x from our previous analysis. Moreover, for shipments growth, we forecasted this based on our premium smartphone market (>$600) shipment growth forecasted which we assumed its share of total shipments to increase from 21% in 2022 (by 2% per year but tapered down by 0.3% per year) to 29% by 2027 as we previously identified that Qualcomm targets the premium smartphone market segment.

Qualcomm Handset Projections ($ mln) 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F ASP Increase % 8.4% 5.6% 3.4% 2.2% 2.2% 2.2% 2.2% Unit Shipment Increase % 50.7% 33.2% -23.4% 10.5% 8.5% 6.8% 5.4% Handset Revenues 20,477 28,825 22,819 25,785 28,603 31,240 33,663 Total Growth % 63.4% 40.8% -20.8% 13.0% 10.9% 9.2% 7.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Counterpoint Research, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we projected Qualcomm's Handset segment to grow at a forward average of 4% and a sustainable growth rate of 7.8% from 2027. Although our forecasted sustainable growth rate of 7.8% is lower than its past 4-year average of 24.1%, it is still higher compared to the semicon market growth which grew at a 10-year average of 6.7%.

Thus, we believe that the company's growth in Handset could be sustainable due to Qualcomm's leadership in the premium smartphone segment which it dominates in terms of market share as highlighted in our previous analysis. We expect Qualcomm to capitalize on its leadership to benefit from the high premium smartphone market segment growth. However, we expect it is unlikely to experience the high past growth based on its 3-year average of 39% as the share of 5G increase slowdown as adoption increased rapidly with the introduction of 5G in 2019. Moreover, Qualcomm only plans to introduce 6G technologies by 2030, thus we believe it would not benefit from significant ASP gains until then.

Automotive Segment

Qualcomm's automotive segment has been rapidly growing in the past 4 years with an average of 28.4%, higher compared to its Handset and IoT segment. Its growth rate accelerated in 2021 but slowed down to 37% in 2022. Moreover, the automotive segment experienced a slowdown to 29.9% in 2023 on a prorated basis from Q1 to Q3 2023. In our previous analysis of TSMC (TSM), we highlighted the automotive market unit sales slowed down in Q1 2023 and projected annual sales for 2023 at a prorated 57.95 mln, indicating a -0.34% growth rate. Similar to the PC and smartphone markets, the automotive market has seen increased inventory levels, suggesting weakened demand which we believed was due to the deteriorating consumer confidence at the start of the year.

Based on its previous earnings briefing, Qualcomm highlighted global automakers are adopting its Snapdragon digital chassis, including a partnership with Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF). Recently, the company stated that it had secured over 10 new designs for its automotive platform with automakers. Furthermore, according to the company, its automotive pipeline has continued to grow significantly to $30 bln at the end of 2022 which is a huge increase of 131%. Thus, we believe the company's outlook for the automotive segment remains solid despite the near-term slowdown as its pipeline growth has accelerated.

Automotive Pipeline Design wins ($ bln) 2019 2020 2021 2022 Average Pipeline Design 6.50 8 13 30 Growth % 23.1% 62.5% 130.8% 72.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Qualcomm Automotive Segment Revenue ($ mln) 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Automotive 1,500 1,783 2,116 2,512 2,981 3,539 Growth % 36.6% 18.8% 18.7% 18.7% 18.7% 18.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

We projected Qualcomm's growth in 2023 based on its prorated Q1 to Q3 segment results. Moreover, beyond 2023, we projected the segment's growth based on the ADAS market CAGR of 18.7% by Acumen Research. Overall, we forecasted the company's sustainable growth rate at 18.7% based on the ADAS market forecast CAGR. Our growth forecast is lower compared with the segment's 4-year average of 28.4%. Notwithstanding, this growth is 4 times higher compared to the semicon market growth at a 10-year average of 6.7%.

We believe the company's automotive segment growth could be sustainable supported by the ADAS market growth as highlighted in our previous analysis with the technological evolution for increasing vehicle automation features to support greater vehicle driverless assistance. Moreover, according to Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF), the share of Level 1 to 2 ADAS is expected to increase from 50% to 65% of total vehicles from 2021 to 2027 whereas the share of Level 3 to 5 is projected to reach 5% from 0% in 2021. Additionally, its design pipeline has continuously grown in the past 3 years with partnerships with top automakers globally which we believe could further support its growth outlook.

IoT Segment

For the final segment, Qualcomm's IoT segment similarly had accelerating growth in 2021 but slowed down in 2022. The segment's 4-year average growth of 25.7% is the second highest behind its automotive segment. However, we prorated its Q1 to Q3 revenues which indicates a contraction of 12.6% in 2023. According to Qualcomm, the IoT segment experienced elevated channel inventory due to decreased demand influenced by broader macroeconomic weakness based on its latest earnings briefing.

Furthermore, the company guided that uncertainty surrounding the timing of a consistent recovery and cautious customer purchasing behavior could affect its near-term outlook due to the excess inventory levels for its IoT segment products. However, Qualcomm continued to highlight its developments in consumer IoT such as Dell's release of a laptop powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. Also, the new Snapdragon Compute platform with custom Orion CPUs and AI acceleration is set for 2024. In XR, Qualcomm highlighted its partnerships with Meta (META), Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). Finally, the company expects its Wi-Fi products to continue benefiting from Wi-Fi mesh growth including WiFi 6 and WiFi 7. Therefore, we believe that the company could continue to face a negative near-term outlook for the IoT segment with the elevated inventory levels, but we expect its long-term growth to be spurred by its product developments and partnerships across CPU, WiFi and XR.

Qualcomm IoT Estimated Breakdown 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Estimated Wi-Fi Revenue 1,483 1,297 1,411 1,597 1,785 1,995 Growth % -12.6% 8.8% 13.3% 11.8% 11.8% Estimated XR Revenue 225 197 246 309 387 485 Growth % -18.2% 25.3% 25.3% 25.3% 25.3% Estimated ARM CPU Revenue 487 1,170 2,380 3,798 Other IoT 5,241 4,583 5,266 5,945 6,593 7,180 Growth % -12.6% 14.90% 12.90% 10.90% 8.90% Total IoT 6,948 6,076 7,409 9,021 11,145 13,458 Growth % -12.6% 21.9% 21.8% 23.5% 20.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, MarketsandMarkets, Emergen Research, Khaveen Investments

We updated our revenue projections for Qualcomm's IoT Segment. Firstly, for its Wi-Fi revenue, we adjusted our assumption from our previous analysis for the share of Wi-Fi 7 revenue to increase in 2024 onwards with the introduction of Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 7. Moreover, we based our forecasts for Qualcomm's XR revenues on the market forecast CAGR of 25.3% by MarketsandMarkets. Furthermore, we adjusted our projection for its Arm-based CPU revenue from 2024 onwards instead of our initial projections where we expected it to launch in 2023. Finally, we based its other IoT revenue on the IoT chipset market forecast CAGR by Emergen Research but tapered down by 2% per year as a conservative estimate.

Overall, we forecast Qualcomm's IoT segment with a 5-year forward growth of 22%. Additionally, we forecasted its sustainable growth of 20.8% based on our 2027 projection. Although lower than its past 4-year average segment growth of 25.7%, our sustainable growth rate forecast is still significantly higher compared to the overall semicon market growth at a 10-year average of 6.7%.

We believe its growth for the IoT is sustainable due to the continued advancements in Wi-Fi connectivity technology with the upcoming ramp-up of Wi-Fi 7 to support greater connectivity speeds which we anticipate could benefit Qualcomm's Wi-Fi chipsets revenues. Moreover, we believe its growth in XR is sustainable as highlighted in our previous analysis due to various emerging applications across different fields such as healthcare, retail, tourism and defense. Moreover, we believe that its growth in ARM-based CPUs could support sustainable growth for its IoT segment due to the shift towards ARM-based processors as covered previously with Qualcomm expected to benefit as it commercializes its products in 2024.

Risk: Competition from MediaTek

We believe one of the key risks for Qualcomm is related to its Handset segment, which is its largest segment contributing 65% of revenues. Qualcomm competes against MediaTek which is the market leader in the overall pureplay smartphone AP. Recently, MediaTek announced its latest premium Dimensity lineup which is based on the most advanced 3nm process technology by TSMC ahead of Qualcomm which we believe indicates MediaTek could be trying to compete more aggressively with Qualcomm in the premium segment.

Verdict

Qualcomm Revenue Projections ($ bln) 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Total IoT 7,351 6,076 7,412 9,023 11,143 13,450 Growth % 35.1% -17.3% 22.0% 21.7% 23.5% 20.7% Handset 28,825 22,819 25,785 28,603 31,240 33,663 Growth % 40.8% -20.8% 13.0% 10.9% 9.2% 7.8% Automotive 1,500 1,783 2,116 2,512 2,981 3,539 Growth % 36.6% 18.8% 18.7% 18.7% 18.7% 18.7% QTL 6,358 6,081 6,355 6,641 6,941 7,253 Growth % 0.6% -4.4% 4.5% 4.5% 4.5% 4.5% QSI 31 31 28.3 26.1 24.1 22.2 Growth (%) -31.1% -8.4% -7.8% -7.8% -7.8% -7.8% Reconciling items 134 134 134 134 134 134 Total Qualcomm 44,200 36,923 41,831 46,939 52,464 58,061 Growth (%) 31.7% -16.5% 13.3% 12.2% 11.8% 10.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we compiled our revenue projections for the company in the table above. For its QTL and QSI segments, we based it on their 5-year average growth rates. In total, we forecasted the company's revenues to decline by 16.5% in 2023 but recover in 2024 beyond. We forecast its 5-year average of 12% through 2027 excluding 2023. Thus, we believe its growth is sustainable compared to the past 10 years semicon market growth rate of 6.7%.

Khaveen Investments

Based on a discount rate of 10.4% (company's WACC) and terminal value based on the company's 5-year average EV/EBITDA of 11.66x, we obtained an upside of 82% from our DCF model.

To conclude, we expect the company's growth trajectory in the Handset segment to be sustainable, largely owing to Qualcomm's dominant position in the premium smartphone market. Although the previous remarkable growth rate of 39% over three years is unlikely to persist due to the deceleration in 5G adoption. Additionally, intensifying competition from MediaTek with the announcement of its next-gen chips could pose a threat to Qualcomm. In the Automotive segment, we anticipate continued sustainable growth, supported by the expanding ADAS market and strengthened by strategic collaborations with global automakers. We also projected the IoT segment's growth to be sustainable, as we anticipate advancements in Wi-Fi connectivity technology, including the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 rollout, to positively impact Qualcomm's chipset revenues.

We believe the momentum in XR to persist due to its diverse applications across various fields such as healthcare, retail, tourism, and defense. Furthermore, we believe that Qualcomm's foray into ARM-based CPUs could also underpin sustained growth in the IoT segment. Based on our updated valuation, we maintain our rating as a Strong Buy but with a lower price target of $207.78 compared to $231.34 previously with a lower 5-year forward average growth of 6.3% weighed down by the short-term downturn in 2023 at a forecasted -16.4% but with an anticipated recovery beyond 2023.