Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adobe's Q3 Earnings: Early Innings Of The AI Gold Rush

Sep. 18, 2023 12:14 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)1 Comment
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Adobe reported its Q3 results which beat expectations.
  • The company is capturing strong demand for AI capabilities across its creative media ecosystem.
  • The introduction of "Generative credits" as a pricing tool can add to top line and earnings momentum.
  • We are bullish on Adobe as an AI winner.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
young carpenter in wood workshop using labtop

CommerceandCultureAgency/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its latest quarterly results, beating revenue and earnings estimates amid a growth resurgence. This year's story has been the launch of several AI capabilities integrated across the entire cloud ecosystem, driving a new user demand.

Adobe

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.25K Followers

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. 

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADBE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 12:52 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.55K)
Thanks for reading. If you enjoyed the article consider following to hear about our next Seeking Alpha idea. - Dan
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.