Crinetics Pharmaceuticals: What Investors Should Know After Stock Skyrockets

Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • San Diego-based biotech Crinetics Pharmaceuticals saw its share price soar by 75% after positive results from its Phase 3 study of paltusotine, an oral treatment for acromegaly.
  • The study met its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints, with 83% of participants maintaining an insulin-like growth factor 1 level ≤ 1.0 times the upper limit of normal.
  • Crinetics raised $350 million via a share offering, which could support a commercial launch in a market dominated by injectables. Data from a second pivotal study is expected in 1Q24.
  • A second candidate targets Cushing's Disease and Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia - Phase 2 data is expected next year.
  • The next pivotal data readout is expected in 1Q24, while an open-label looking at Carcinoid syndrome - a larger market opportunity - is expected later this year. I'm maintaining a watch due to the limited initial market opportunity.
STOP, THINK, ACT message written on chalkboard

stanciuc/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

San Diego-based biotech company Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) saw its share price soar in value last week - initially from ~$16, to ~$28 - a gain of ~75% - before rising to $30 by close of business Friday, for an almost triple figure weekly gain. The spike could have been higher

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

