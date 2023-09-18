SCHD: Stop The Madness

DenGuy/E+ via Getty Images

This morning, we were asked for a long-term holding opinion on the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD). We have not discussed this exchange-traded fund, or ETF, in many years, so we decided to take a look. Wow, there is a lot of fuss over this one. A litany of opinions ranging from bullish to bearish. Some argue the instrument is fine, others say to wait, and still others compare it to other holdings for better dividends, or better growth.

Can we stop the madness here? In our opinion, this instrument is a quintessential buy and hold instrument. We do believe investors should wait until the market knocks it back a bit more so that you can purchase at a discount-to-NAV, but we believe that this ETF offers the right combination of slow growth, and consistent dividend hikes. It is a name that we would suggest our traders consider pouring their short-term trading returns into for long-term wealth building. Let us discuss.

What is in the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF?

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is invested in a total of 104 diversified holdings across a range of sectors. The following companies are currently the top 10 holdings of The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, as of Friday, September 15th, 2023.

Seeking Alpha SCHD Holdings

Let us discuss the top 7 of these holdings briefly, which will account for about one-third of the entire ETF. As you can see, 40% of the ETF is in 10 companies, and these companies are blue chip monsters. They are also diversified. And since you likely have noticed many names that are in major indices, the fund’s goal is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. Thus, you have a benchmark, and the ETF has historically paced well with this conservative index. The index ebbs and flows, but the total returns are impressive, especially when you factor in the dividend returns.

Data by YCharts

Since the ETF is largely driven by major holdings, a brief take on those should be noted.

Amgen

Representing 4.46% of holdings, Amgen (AMGN) is currently the largest position of The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. Amgen is one of the leading biotech companies in the world. AMGN stock has been on a run since toughing in the spring of 2023. It sports a share price of $263.80 and a FWD dividend yield of 3.27%. The dividend has been raised every year for the last five years, and sports an impressive A rated growth grade.

Seeking Alpha AMGN Dividend Growth Seeking Alpha AMGN Dividend Growth

Cisco Systems

The second-largest position in the ETF is Cisco Systems (CSCO). Cisco has not done much of late, and is an old school communications company. The stock has struggled some over the years but recently found some footing. This stock trades at $56.13 and offers a 2.74% FWD dividend yield. Like AMGN, it has also grown its dividend the last five years, while sporting an A grade for growth.

Seeking Alpha CSCO Dividend Growth Seeking Alpha CSCO Dividend Growth

AbbVie

AbbVie (ABBV) is the third-largest position of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. This was also a top pick of our group several years ago and has offered investors both strong growth and a high dividend yield. This is another solid biotech play. It currently offers a FWD dividend yield of 3.89%. This one further sports a sub 50% payout ratio of 46% and, like the top 2 holdings, has been a serial dividend raiser with good growth marks.

Seeking Alpha ABBV Dividend Growth Seeking Alpha ABBV Dividend Growth

Broadcom

The 4th largest holding is one of our favorites and that is Broadcom (AVGO). We recently covered this stock and offered reasons why nothing is over, and why it is a buy. AVGO stock represents 4.24% of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. Broadcom also continues to raise its dividend like clockwork, though the low 2.2% yield stems from the massive growth of the company and stock, which helped propel SCHD higher in recent quarters. However, the dividend growth is A+ rated, another winner.

Seeking Alpha AVGO Dividend Growth Seeking Alpha AVGO Dividend Growth

The Home Depot

Then there is long-time favorite of ours, Home Depot (HD) coming in at the 5th position, or 4.21% of the ETF. It is the one of the bluest of all chips. A reliable, familiar name, with very stable growth over the years. And guess what else grows? The dividend, as well as the stock, although the latter does take breathers now and again. But it is another name raising its dividend time and again, though the dividend growth scorecard metrics grade are weighed down by recent EBITDA growth numbers

Seeking Alpha HD Dividend Growth Seeking Alpha HD Dividend Growth

Chevron

There had to be some energy to diversify the income sources. And what a year Chevron (CVX), the 6th largest holding of the ETF is having. Oil has had an incredible run and has taken oil stocks, and the profits of the companies in the space, much higher. This is another blue chip winner, that has grown, and in turn returned cash to shareholders with higher dividends in the last five years.

Seeking Alpha CVX Dividend Growth Seeking Alpha CVX Dividend Growth

PepsiCo

The 7th largest holding at 3.88% of the ETF is PepsiCo (PEP), just nudging out Merck (MRK) by 4 basis points. The sizing and weightings change based simply on price movement most often. That said, everyone knows PepsiCo. Another family name, another blue chip food and beverage company. A stable defensive name that offers a 2.81% dividend yield, long-term share appreciation, and ongoing dividend growth.

Seeking Alpha PEP Dividend Growth Seeking Alpha PEP Dividend Growth

Now that we have a sense of the major holdings that really move this ETF, let us talk a bit more about why we believe it is a sleep well at night, or SWAN ETF. We think our traders and our readers should strongly consider this ETF as one to consider for their retirements. If you are 20 years old and dollar cost average into this ETF, with the ongoing dividend increases and long-term growth of the underlying companies, you will do very well. And, as suggested above, the ETF is diversified.

The sector weightings

Below you can find the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF's overall position weightings by sector.

Seeking Alpha SCHD Holdings Breakdown

As you can see, the industrials sector holds the highest percentage of the overall portfolio, representing 17.5% of this ETF followed by the health care sector and financials at 16.1% and 15.3% of holdings, respectfully. Of course, if you track the Dow Jones 100 dividend index, then you know the ETF is very closely mirroring what is happening there. Of course, there is always some cash and other short-term investments on hand as this is an ETF, and so there needs to be liquidity to move in and out of positions to keep the ETF in line with the index it is tracking.

So why is it a SWAN? Sure, the yield is nothing to write home about. But the 3.5% yield is as of now and in the near-term. What you need to factor in is that like the underlying companies within the ETF, as we detailed above, the ETF also raises its dividend every year, even if the amounts are choppy. Take a look:

Seeking Alpha SCHD Dividend History

So with SCHD, you are buying consistent dividend growth. And, if you scroll back to the top of the column and look at the chart we shared, you are also getting price appreciation. This is a conservative SWAN ETF. Yes, short-term for the next year, you can get more yield in cash and money markets and treasuries. It is a fact! You can also get a ton of more growth by investing in a specific sector like tech, make no mistake.

But, as we potentially head into a recession, what do you think will get hit more in a selloff? Growth, or something stable like SCHD? In fact, SCHD while falling hard, fell much less in the COVID selloff than the average stock, and especially the growth names. The point is that as part of a diversified long-term retirement portfolio, SCHD performs well. We really like that no single sector is represented by close to 20% of this ETF, which reduced risk levels.

Other important points including risks

While we believe this is a SWAN, thanks to the growth of underlying companies and consistent dividend growth, there are of course risks. First, there are expenses here. Compared to creating and owning the stocks yourself (a tall order) and actively rebalancing for free, there is a 0.06% expense ratio. As far as ETFs go, it does not get much cheaper, however. While we like the diversification, a third of the index is in 7 stocks. Should a few of those stocks suffer mightily, the ETF will drop in value. Of course, the concentration risk is still minimal. In terms of success in tracking the index, it does a fair job. Overall, the risk here is favorable.

Seeking Alpha SCHD ETF Risk Assessment

Final thoughts

We think Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ is a fantastic and conservative SWAN ETF. If you are younger, this is especially a good ETF to start putting money into. One strategy that we like to employ and promote for our members for their long-term holdings is to reinvest the dividends and compound your holdings to increase your position over time. As you work and invest, you can either consider regular equal size investments every week, which will balance your costs basis over time, or wait and dollar cost average specifically on downdrafts into the stock.