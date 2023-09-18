Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PNXGF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 18, 2023 11:48 AM ETPhoenix Group Holdings plc (PNXGF)
Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCPK:PNXGF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 18, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Briggs - Chief Executive Officer

Rakesh Thakrar - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Downey - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Baker - Citi

Mandeep Jagpal - RBC Capital Markets

Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andrew Sinclair - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Steven Haywood - HSBC

Abid Hussain - Panmure Gordon

Andreas van Embden - Peel Hunt

Andrew Crean - Autonomous

Larissa van Deventer - Barclays

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley

Dominic O'Mahony - BNP Paribas Exane

Riya Shah - Deutsche Bank

Nasib Ahmed - UBS

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Phoenix Group Half Year Results 2023. Please welcome Andy Briggs. Andy, over to you.

Andy Briggs

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Phoenix Group’s 2023 half year results presentation. Now, as you know, we have always run our business focused on cash and capital, as that is what underpins our sustainable, and growing dividend. But we recognize the industry has transitioned, to IFRS 17. So the plan today is that Rakesh and I will walk you through our excellent half year results, as usual, including a summary of the key IFRS 17 transition impacts. We'll go straight into a Q&A on the main results. We'll then take a short break, and follow-up with a further education session for the analysts, on the technical accounting transition to IFRS 17.

As you are probably aware, our half year IFRS 17 results will not be published until Thursday, the 28th September. I understand this maybe frustrating for some of you, for which we apologize. It reflects a short delay in our process, in part due to the complexity of the project. But let me reassure you, there are no concerns with the numbers themselves.

