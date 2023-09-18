LaylaBird

A Quick Take On Acesis Holdings Corporation

Acesis Holdings Corporation (ACSB) has filed to raise $6.5 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The biopharma is developing treatments for low testosterone conditions in males.

ACSB has very low financial resources and is at an ultra-early stage of pipeline development, so the IPO is extremely high-risk.

My outlook on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Acesis Overview

Lone Tree, Colorado-based Acesis Holdings Corporation was founded to create a non-steroid-based drug treatment for male hypogonadism or low testosterone conditions.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Konstantinos Karatzas, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously director of ABI from March 2015 and was Director of Business Development at the Research Institute McGill University Health Center, Montreal.

The firm's lead candidate, ACE-167, is in preclinical stage of development for proof-of-concept studies in animal models, and management expects to begin Phase 1 clinical safety trials in humans within 24 months.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC)

Acesis has booked fair market value investment of $17.6 million as of June 30, 2023, from investors, including P4 Group, CNKonsulting, Adrian Beeston, Henry Chamberlin and others.

Acesis' Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by imarc Group, the global market for male hypogonadism treatment was an estimated $3.5 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $4.9 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an aging global male population and increasing awareness and health consciousness associated with the condition.

Also, diabetes and obesity are believed to contribute to a growing incidence of the condition. Therapy types include testosterone replacement and gonadotropin-releasing hormone therapy.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

Mereo Biopharma

AbbVie

Endo International

Ferring Holding S.A.

Grünenthal GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Acesis Holdings Corporation Financial Status

The firm's recent financial results are typical of a small, preclinical-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and material R&D and G&A costs associated with its research efforts.

Below are the company's financial results for the indicated periods:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of June 30, 2023, the company had $247,582 in cash and $1.3 million in total liabilities.

Acesis Holdings Corporation IPO Details

Acesis intends to raise $6.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 1.3 million shares at a proposed price of $5.00 per share.

No shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company is also registering for resale up to 1.7 million shares of its common stock that is owned by selling shareholders.

If these shares were to be sold in a concentrated time frame, the effect on the company's stock price could be materially negative.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $74.4 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 8.06%, so the stock could be considered a 'low float' stock subject to significant volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

$3,000,000 which is approximately 50% of the net proceeds we receive from this offering, to fund our research and development activities for ACE-167 including regulatory design, peptide manufacturing and pre-IND and IND enabling studies (activities outsourced to CMO and CROs). The CMO activities include peptide process development, formulation studies, production of ACE-167 (drug substance) for the animal studies and bioanalytical method development (estimated cost of approximately $850,000). The CRO activities will include toxicology (repeat dose) in two animal models, non-GLP dose range finding and maximum tolerated dose studies, GLP-compliant repeat-dose 28-day studies, safety pharmacology and genetic toxicology (estimated budget approximately $2.2 million). Approximately $2,650,000, which is approximately 45%% of the net proceeds we receive from this offering, to fund research and development employees and consultants, Scientific Advisory Board, IP/Patent, IPO costs, administrative and executive employees, legal, audit, board of directors, general and administrative costs and other general corporate purposes, including the additional costs associated with being a public company. Approximately $600,000, which is approximately 1% of the net proceeds we receive from this offering, to fund a research collaboration agreement with USC.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize the status of legal claims, if any.

The sole listed book runner of the IPO is Boustead Securities, whose eight IPOs in the past twelve months have performed in the bottom tier.

Commentary About Acesis's IPO

ACSB is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its drug development initiatives.

The firm's lead candidate, ACE-167, is still in preclinical stage of development for proof-of-concept studies in animal models, and management expects to begin Phase 1 clinical safety trials in humans within 24 months.

The market opportunity for the treatment of hypogonadism in males is substantial and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Management hasn't disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration, although it does have a research agreement with a USC laboratory.

The company's investor syndicate does not include any well-known institutional life science investors.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of approximately $74.4 million, well below a typical clinical-stage biopharma firm at IPO.

The stage of development of the company's pipeline is extremely early stage, so the IPO is ultra-high-risk.

Given the firm's thin capitalization and very early stage of development, my outlook on the Acesis Holdings Corporation IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.