The AVGO Investment Thesis Remains Reasonably Lofty, Warranting A Long-Term DRIP Program

We previously covered Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in June 2023, discussing the stock's over optimistic rally then, attributed to the generative AI boom and the extended deal with Apple (AAPL). Despite the FQ2'23 double beats and raised forward guidance, we had prudently chosen to rate the stock as a Hold at that time, due to the reduced margin of safety.

We had also been concerned about the expensive financing for the VMware (VMW) acquisition worth $61B, since the additional $32B debt naturally triggered higher interest expenses, thanks to the elevated interest rate environment.

In this article, we will be discussing AVGO's excellent debt refinancing for the VMW deal, allowing the management to take advantage of the potential Fed pivot. The generative AI tailwind could be more robust than expected as well, with its top and bottom line expected to accelerate in 2024.

While the stock's valuations may still be elevated, we believe long-term investors may still opt into their DRIP programs, since AVGO has continued to outperform over the past five and ten years, with its high growth cadence and rich dividend income unlikely to ever come cheap.

Updates On AVGO's Debt Refinancing & Profitability

For now, it appears that the AVGO management has outdone itself, with the previous $32B bridge loan replaced with three Term Facilities, comprising $10.69B of debt maturing in two years, $10.69B in three years, and $7B in five years, with a potential addition of another $2B.

Since acquisition bridge loans typically come with an initial maturity of one year, the elongated regulatory approval for the VMW acquisition has naturally warranted a replacement, with the Term Facilities' variable interest rates possibly giving AVGO the added bonus of lower interest expenses if the Fed pivots.

For example, the market analysts have already priced in a rate freeze in the upcoming FOMC meeting on September 20, 2023, with Morningstar expecting a Fed pivot from February 2024 onwards.

Secured Overnight Financing Rate Data

New York Fed

With AVGO's new loans largely tied to the SOFR rate, currently at 5.30% compared to 2019 averages of 2%, we believe AVGO's approach is prudent indeed, since the peak interest rate is already here in our view, with things likely to abate moving forward.

In addition, the company's profitability remains more than excellent, with the additional interest expense load likely being manageable.

For example, AVGO has recorded another FQ3'23 double beat, with revenues of $8.88B (+1.7% QoQ/ +4.9% YoY) and adj EPS of $10.54 (+2.1% QoQ/ +8.3% YoY), easily matching its previous revenue guidance of $8.85B.

The semi chip company has also recorded an adj EBITDA of $5.8B (+2.1% QoQ/ +8% YoY) and adj EBITDA margins of 65.3% (+0.3 points QoQ/ +1.9 YoY).

This is thanks to the AVGO management's excellent cost optimization with operating expenses of $2.53B (inline QoQ/ -4.1% YoY) in FQ3'23, down by -26.4% from the peak levels of $3.44B in FQ1'20. This is despite the intensified R&D efforts of $1.35B, comprising 53.3% of its expenses (+1.6 points QoQ/ +6 YoY/ +15.2 from FY2019 level).

This is an important metric indeed, since with an annualized adj EBITDA of $23.2B in the latest quarter, the management is more than well capitalized to continue paying its annualized dividend cash flow of $7.6B and an approximate annualized interest expense of $3.1B, upon the closing of the VMW acquisition.

Combined with AVGO's robust balance sheet with $12.05B of cash/ short-term investments (+4.3% QoQ/ +20.8% YoY), the management should be able to pursue its remaining $7.3B in share repurchase authorization.

AVGO Deserves Its Premium Valuations

AVGO 5Y EV/Revenue, P/E, and Market Cap/ FCF Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

As a result of the highly promising developments, we think Mr. Market has naturally rewarded CEO Hock Tan's brilliant execution with AVGO stock's premium valuations at NTM EV/ Revenues of 10.04x, NTM P/E of 19.11x, and NTM Market Cap/ FCF of 17.74x.

These numbers are elevated indeed, compared to its 1Y mean of 8.27x/ 15.52x/ 13.91x and its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 5.71x/ 13.05x/ 12.58x, respectively.

Then again, we are not overly concerned for now, with AVGO stock still trading reasonably below the semiconductor sector median P/E of 26.01x, though slightly elevated than the sector median Market Cap/ FCF of 15.53x.

Seeking Alpha Valuation Grading

Seeking Alpha

In addition, the Seeking Alpha Quant rates the stock as a Strong Buy, thanks to its robust profitability naturally leading to the safety of its dividends at A+.

While the stock may still appear expensive, in terms of relative valuations to its peers, its forward P/E valuation grade have also been upgraded to B- from the previous C+, implying a narrowing gap to the sector median.

Perhaps part of the optimism is attributed to the AVGO management's FQ4'23 revenue guidance of $9.27B (+4.5% QoQ/ +3.8% YoY) and adj EBITDA margin of ~65% (-0.4 points QoQ/ +0.9 YoY), suggesting sustained growth on a QoQ and YoY basis.

Its top and bottom line runway is likely secured over the next year as well, based on its 50 weeks lead time as of August 2023, mostly attributed to the robust demand for its generative AI and wireless offerings.

As a result, it is unsurprising that the consensus has estimated AVGO's top and bottom line expansions at CAGRs of +7.4% and +10.9% through FY2025, respectively.

These numbers suggest a high growth cadence, thanks to AVGO's market leading offerings, with the contribution from the VMW deal likely yet to be factored in.

So, Is AVGO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Unfortunately, we must also play the devil's advocate for now, since AVGO's projected growth through FY2025 still pales against its pre-pandemic top and bottom line expansions at CAGRs of +19.3%/ +23% and pandemic era CAGRs of +13.7%/ +20.9%, respectively.

In addition, with its current valuations already nearing its December 2021 peak levels, we are concerned that the stock may potentially plunge at any (future) negative news, recreating the same head and shoulders pattern then.

On the one hand, we are highly encouraged by AVGO's prospects in the next super cycle through generative AI, thanks to its key partnership with multiple hyper scalers and the company's intensified R&D efforts towards its next-gen AI-based switches/ routers.

The generative AI opportunity already comprises an annualized revenues of over $5B in FQ3'23, with the potential to accelerate to $8B by FY2024, based on the management's commentary in the recent earnings call:

And so we see it accelerating through end of '22, now accelerating and continued to accelerate through end of '23... And so to answer your question, we have always indicated previously that for fiscal '24, which is just, which is a forecast, we believe it will be over 25% of our revenue -- of our semiconductor revenue over 25% of our semiconductor revenue. (Seeking Alpha)

AVGO 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

On the other hand, with the AVGO stock currently charting new territories, we are not certain if the current over optimism may hold.

Based on its upsized NTM P/E mean of 19.11x and the consensus FY2025 adj EPS estimates of $51.33, there is a minimal upside potential of +15.1% to our long-term price target of $980.91 as well.

In addition, we have loaded up to a full position from the previous October 2022 bottom and not looking to aggressively add more. Then again, we have also subscribed to a DRIP program for AVGO stock, allowing us to regularly accumulate additional shares on a quarterly basis.

We think long-term investors may continue to drip, thanks to its rich annualized FQ3'23 dividend payout per share of $18.40, while adding at any dips depending on their dollar cost averages.

AVGO's 5Y & 10Y Total Returns, Including Dividends

Trading View

While past performance may not be indicative of future results, AVGO's outperformance over the past five and ten years has already well exceeded SPY and QQQ, implying that the stock may never come cheap after all.

Therefore, interested investors may want to observe the situation for a little longer, before adding at any deep pullbacks.