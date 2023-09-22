Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom's AI Tailwind Is Still Here, With 2024 Likely To Accelerate It

Sep. 22, 2023 4:00 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)
Summary

  • AVGO management has done well to replace its $32B bridge debt with a three-part Term Loan, with the variable interest rate largely tied to the SOFR rate.
  • We believe AVGO's approach is prudent indeed, with market analysts already projecting a rate freeze in the upcoming FOMC meeting and a Fed pivot by early 2024.
  • The management's excellent cost optimization has also contributed to its expanding profit margins, despite the intensified R&D efforts over the past few years.
  • AVGO's prospects remain brilliant in the next super cycle, with generative AI comprising an annualized revenue of over $5B in FQ3'23 and the potential to accelerate to $8B by FY2024.
  • Despite its lofty premium, the stock remains a DRIP candidate for long-term investors, though newcomers may want to wait for deep pullbacks prior to initiating their position.

Space shuttle and launch rockets leave the Earth"s atmosphere

adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

The AVGO Investment Thesis Remains Reasonably Lofty, Warranting A Long-Term DRIP Program

We previously covered Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in June 2023, discussing the stock's over optimistic rally then, attributed to the generative AI boom and the

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (1)

ArtfulDodger profile picture
ArtfulDodger
Today, 4:29 PM
Premium
Comments (4.52K)
Fellow Investors:
I don't set target prices. But I think the author is mostly correct in this piece. And I think AVGO ought easily sell at 15 x Cash Flow. The company keeps fat margins, and there's no reason they won't expand.
So, there is room for AVGO to run.
The best to everyone's investing: AD
